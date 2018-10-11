In Gurgaon, some meat shops ‘forced’ to down shutters

Meat shops near Jama Masjid, Manesar, Badshahpur, Fazilpur, Ashok Vihar, Jharsa, Basai, and Daulatabad have been closed. (Representational photo) Meat shops near Jama Masjid, Manesar, Badshahpur, Fazilpur, Ashok Vihar, Jharsa, Basai, and Daulatabad have been closed. (Representational photo)

ACTING ON their threat to forcibly shut meat shops in Gurgaon during Navratri if the district administration did not issue orders to this effect, multiple Hindu outfits forced owners to lower their shutters on Wednesday morning. According to office-bearers of the outfits, 10 teams, comprising 40-50 workers each, closed shops in areas including Rajiv Colony, the meat market near Jama Masjid, Manesar, Badshahpur, Fazilpur, Ashok Vihar, Jharsa, Basai, and Daulatabad.

Confrontations broke out in some areas, with police saying that an FIR was registered in connection with one such incident. “An FIR has been registered at Sector 14 police station on a complaint by Madhav Karan, who owns a meat shop in Rajiv Colony,” said ACP (City) Rajeev Kumar. “He also submitted a video to us, which shows a man slapping him. We will identify and arrest the person soon,” he added.

Earlier in the day, four people – including the Haryana president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, Chetan Sharma, and Gurgaon coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, Abhishek Gaur, were taken into preventive arrest, prompting a sit-in protest by the outfits outside the police station. They were released by evening.

