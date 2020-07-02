In four days, Mohali police recovers 44,340 tablets used by drug addicts

The accused could not show any prescription for carrying the tablets (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The accused could not show any prescription for carrying the tablets (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police arrested a man on Wednesday and recovered 1,900 tablets from his possession, which were to be used as drugs. Since May 28, police has recovered 44,340 such tablets used by drug addicts.

In one of the first arrests, a Balongi resident identified as Surinder Singh alias Tipma was arrested Tuesday at Raipur Kalan village near Sohana, after the CIA team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurpartap Singh stopped the accused while he was riding a scooty. On checking his possessions, police found 1,300 tablets of Clovidol and 600 tablets of Tensivan with him.

The accused could not show any prescription for carrying the tablets, following which he was booked under the relevant Sections of the NDPS at Sohana police station.

In a case filed at Mullanpur Garibdas police station, the police arrested a man identified as Vineet Rana, from Togan village T-point on May 29.

“Vineet Rana was coming in his Bolero SUV when the Mullanpur police party stopped him at Togan T-point, on checking, found 37,400 tablets in his possession,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.

Police recovered 34,690 tablets of Lomotil, Trenacare, Prozolon, Becal and Microlit, while 2,710 capsules of Spaxlife Plus, Parvorin Spas and Perinon Spas were seized. The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The Kharar (Sadar) police also arrested a man, identified as Rajiv Kumar, with 5,040 tablets of Lomotil. The accused was arrested at a police naka at Khanpur chowk on June 28.

The district police has also begun a special drive against people selling tablets and capsules to drug addicts.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, he has directed the CIA staff to take action against those involved in illegal trade. He added that in the coming days, more people selling the tablets will be arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd