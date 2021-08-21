After former DGP Saini’s release: Capt’s detractors find ammo to gun for own govt

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the release of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini terming his arrest by Vigilance Bureau as “illegal”, Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa launched a scathing attack on top officials of his own government seeking their immediate removal for “professional incompetence”.

Interestingly, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remained silent on the matter, even as several other partymen closed ranks with Randhawa who in a tweet urged Punjab CM to sack the Advocate General Atul Nanda, Home Secretary Anurag Agarwal and Chief Director of the state

Vigilance Bureau B K Uppal.

The tweet, however, immediately drew a retort from the Chief Minister’s Office.

In a tweet to CM Amarinder Singh in which he also tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Jails Minister wrote: “In view of the fiasco in Sumedh Singh Saini case, I urge Chief Minister @capt_amarinder to immediately remove Advocate General, Home Secretary and Chief Director Vigilance, for their professional incompetence.”

In a reply to Randhawa, Chief Minister’s media advisor tweeted quoting the CM: “I advise all Cabinet & party colleagues to check facts before issuing statements. I suggest they should discuss all issues, especially sensitive ones, either with me or on party platform before going public: @capt_amarinder in response to remarks by @Sukhjinder_INC.”

Randhawa’s tweet was retweeted by several MLAs, including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kulbir Zira and Barindermeet Pahda. Sidhu’s newly appointed adviser, Malvinder Singh Mali, also retweeted it.

Randhawa has been critical of the CM over the issue of poll promises including alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and post-sacrilege police firing incidents.