In flood relief camps, disruption to schooling bothers parents, kids

At a relief camp set up at the Lohian Senior Secondary School in Jalandhar, there were around 200 children, mostly school going, who arrived almost a week ago. There are around 550 adults. As relief work continues at war-footing in their villages back home, people here are worried that the floods would adversely impact studies of school-going kids.

Advertising

At different relief centres in Kapurthala and Jalandhar, people are now appealing to their respective district administrations to step in to ensure that loss to studies in minimum, due to time lost and loss of books and school property. “Studies of my children has been affected. We don’t know when we will be able to go back and when will the schools reopen,” said Saroj of Mandala Channa village, which is one of the worst affected due to breach in Dhussi Bandh at Mandala itself.

Mandeep Singh of the same village said the he had sent his kids to a relative’s place to ensure that they study along with their cousins.

Navjot Kaur, a Class 6 student from Mundi Sherian village, said that her school was damaged in the floods and her teachers too were at the camp.

Simrat, a Class 7 student, said many students had their schoolbags washed away. “If I will had my books and notebooks, then I would have studied on my own,” she said.

Advertising

But not every one was complaining. “I am happy here as there is no school, no homework,” said a Class 5 student, Gagandeep Singh.

At another camp, Sandeep Kaur of Mundi Cholian village said that the government should ask school teachers of affected villages to come to the camp and take classes for a few hours daily.

It was sentiment that was shared by parents at seven other relief camps that The Indian Express visited.

Women refuse to return home

Several women who are living in these camps are worried about their future and said that while they are getting food and shelter in these camps, they do not know how they will manage once they return home. They also alleged that people of other villages were taking dry ration in the name of flood-affected even while their villages were safe and secure. Government should check this practice, said one among them.