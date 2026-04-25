In first disciplinary act, Haryana govt dismisses two officials

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Amid the ongoing CBI investigation into the Rs 590‑crore IDFC First Bank fraud, the Nayab Singh Saini‑led BJP government has dismissed Naresh Bhuwani, a superintendent in the state panchayat department. An official spokesperson said on Friday that the dismissal was carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution after a detailed probe into a criminal conspiracy and the emergence of substantial evidence. The government has also dismissed a Chief Accounts Officer Randhir Singh in the same case. The dismissals mark one of the most significant disciplinary steps taken by the Haryana government in connection with the high‑profile fraud case.
The case was initially investigated by the State Vigilance and Anti‑Corruption Bureau before being handed over to the CBI. During the vigilance inquiry, officials found that the fraud involved an organised, multi‑layered financial racket in which government funds were diverted to shell companies through fraudulent banking transactions.
According to the spokesperson, the investigation revealed that “Naresh Bhuwani, in collusion with private individuals and other accused persons, had created a fake firm used for siphoning off government funds. Crores of rupees were transferred from the firm’s accounts to his personal accounts and were used to purchase private properties.” The vigilance report further noted: “Naresh Bhuwani received approximately Rs 6.45 crore on different dates. In addition, he also accepted cash payments on several occasions.”
The spokesperson added: “Following his arrest on April 6 this year, Bhuwani admitted during interrogation his role in operating the bank accounts and executing transactions. The investigation established that he was a key part of the organised conspiracy and acted as a link between co‑accused, bank officials, and private individuals.”
The other dismissed official Randhir Singh was arrested by the vigilance on March 14 this year when he was posted controller of finance and accounts at the School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad. The vigilance also arrested Rajesh Sangwan, controller of finance and accounts at the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board in the same case.
Explaining the alleged role of the two officials, the vigilance had informed a Panchkula court that “they were found to be involved in commission of the offence as alleged”. “They deliberately violated the instructions issued by the Finance Department (Government of Haryana) from time to time and hatched a criminal conspiracy with co‑accused to siphon off government funds; actively participated in commission of offence and accepted substantial amounts as part of illegal gratification”.
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