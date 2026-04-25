In first disciplinary act, Haryana govt dismisses two officials

The Haryana government has dismissed Panchayat Superintendent Naresh Bhuwani and CAO Randhir Singh under Article 311(2)(b) after a probe revealed they siphoned over ₹6.45 crore into personal accounts via shell companies. (File Photo)

Amid the ongoing CBI investigation into the Rs 590‑crore IDFC First Bank fraud, the Nayab Singh Saini‑led BJP government has dismissed Naresh Bhuwani, a superintendent in the state panchayat department. An official spokesperson said on Friday that the dismissal was carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution after a detailed probe into a criminal conspiracy and the emergence of substantial evidence. The government has also dismissed a Chief Accounts Officer Randhir Singh in the same case. The dismissals mark one of the most significant disciplinary steps taken by the Haryana government in connection with the high‑profile fraud case.

The case was initially investigated by the State Vigilance and Anti‑Corruption Bureau before being handed over to the CBI. During the vigilance inquiry, officials found that the fraud involved an organised, multi‑layered financial racket in which government funds were diverted to shell companies through fraudulent banking transactions.