In first Assembly speech, Himachal CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur raises LPG crisis, V-B G RAM G, revenue grant withdrawal

Since making her political debut with the 2024 Dehra bypoll win, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, delivered her maiden speech in the Assembly on Wednesday. She strongly backed the budget he presented and criticised the Opposition.

Kamlesh Thakur, who defeated the BJP’s Hoshyar Singh Chambyal in July 2024, spoke for 18 minutes and 33 seconds in Hindi during the budget session. Sukhu was not present in the House.

Dressed in a pink suit with a white dupatta, she spoke on a range of issues: the Centre’s withdrawal of the revenue deficit grant, changes in the rural employment guarantee scheme and the LPG crisis.

Responding to the Opposition’s remarks that the chief minister’s 136-page Budget speech was among the “heaviest” in the Assembly’s history, Kamlesh offered a philosophical rebuttal.

“Just as we focus on the essence of the (Bhagavad) Gita, we should concentrate on the essence of this budget,” she said, suggesting that critics were missing the document’s broader intent and vision.

She went on to describe the revenue deficit grant, the MGNREGA, and LPG as “three sisters of poor women” to underline their interconnected impact on livelihoods.

Ruling MLA’s letters ignored

In her speech, Kamlesh Thakur also discussed how, despite her letters recommending transfers of some lecturers to a government college in her constituency, the lecturers managed to get transfers to other colleges.

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Taking a dig at BJP MLA Bikram Thakur of Jaswan Pragpur, who occasionally accuses the chief minister of giving special attention to the Dehra and Nadaun constituencies, Kamlesh Thakur said, “BJP MLA Bikram Thakur raised an issue regarding the closure of a government college in his constituency. I would like to say that there is a college in my constituency that is among many others being closed due to the low enrollment.”

The Dehra MLA flagged the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant as a serious concern, stating that it has put the state’s finances “on a ventilator”. She also criticised VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA, and highlighted the difficulties faced by beneficiaries.

On the LPG front, she said the 45-day condition under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana had left many poor households struggling. “In many homes, food is still being cooked on chulhas,” she said, arguing that the state government’s provision of 300 units of free electricity is crucial relief for such families.

Education, agriculture and local issues

Kamlesh Thakur also touched upon education, asserting that children from economically weaker sections largely depend on government schools. She criticised moves to shift the Himachal Pradesh Board system towards the CBSE, saying it would disproportionately affect poor students.

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Kamlesh Thakur also spoke about the growing menace of wild animals in Kangra’s plains, support extended from her MLA fund, welfare measures for orphaned children and Scheduled Tribes, and the increased minimum support price for wool.

Kamlesh Thakur’s address drew appreciation from the Treasury benches as well as BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who spoke after her. Many House members, especially Opposition MLAs, addressed her as “Bhabhiji”.