In first Assembly speech, Himachal CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur raises LPG crisis, V-B G RAM G, revenue grant withdrawal

While Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was absent in the House, many MLAs praised her speech and addressed her as ‘Bhabhiji’.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 05:20 PM IST
Kamlesh-ThakurKamlesh Thakur described the revenue deficit grant, MGNREGA, and LPG as “three sisters of poor women” to underline their interconnected impact on livelihoods. (File photo)
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Since making her political debut with the 2024 Dehra bypoll win, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, delivered her maiden speech in the Assembly on Wednesday. She strongly backed the budget he presented and criticised the Opposition.

Kamlesh Thakur, who defeated the BJP’s Hoshyar Singh Chambyal in July 2024, spoke for 18 minutes and 33 seconds in Hindi during the budget session. Sukhu was not present in the House.

Dressed in a pink suit with a white dupatta, she spoke on a range of issues: the Centre’s withdrawal of the revenue deficit grant, changes in the rural employment guarantee scheme and the LPG crisis.

Responding to the Opposition’s remarks that the chief minister’s 136-page Budget speech was among the “heaviest” in the Assembly’s history, Kamlesh offered a philosophical rebuttal.

“Just as we focus on the essence of the (Bhagavad) Gita, we should concentrate on the essence of this budget,” she said, suggesting that critics were missing the document’s broader intent and vision.

She went on to describe the revenue deficit grant, the MGNREGA, and LPG as “three sisters of poor women” to underline their interconnected impact on livelihoods.

Ruling MLA’s letters ignored

In her speech, Kamlesh Thakur also discussed how, despite her letters recommending transfers of some lecturers to a government college in her constituency, the lecturers managed to get transfers to other colleges.

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Taking a dig at BJP MLA Bikram Thakur of Jaswan Pragpur, who occasionally accuses the chief minister of giving special attention to the Dehra and Nadaun constituencies, Kamlesh Thakur said, “BJP MLA Bikram Thakur raised an issue regarding the closure of a government college in his constituency. I would like to say that there is a college in my constituency that is among many others being closed due to the low enrollment.”

The Dehra MLA flagged the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant as a serious concern, stating that it has put the state’s finances “on a ventilator”. She also criticised VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA, and highlighted the difficulties faced by beneficiaries.

On the LPG front, she said the 45-day condition under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana had left many poor households struggling. “In many homes, food is still being cooked on chulhas,” she said, arguing that the state government’s provision of 300 units of free electricity is crucial relief for such families.

Education, agriculture and local issues

Kamlesh Thakur also touched upon education, asserting that children from economically weaker sections largely depend on government schools. She criticised moves to shift the Himachal Pradesh Board system towards the CBSE, saying it would disproportionately affect poor students.

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Kamlesh Thakur also spoke about the growing menace of wild animals in Kangra’s plains, support extended from her MLA fund, welfare measures for orphaned children and Scheduled Tribes, and the increased minimum support price for wool.

Kamlesh Thakur’s address drew appreciation from the Treasury benches as well as BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who spoke after her. Many House members, especially Opposition MLAs, addressed her as “Bhabhiji”.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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