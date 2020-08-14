In first 6 months this year, road accidents record 17.6% fall

The state government has also set up State Road Safety Council under the chairmanship of the Transport Minister to coordinate all activities related to road safety.

Road accidents in Haryana have registered a fall of 17.64 per cent in first six months this year as compared to last year. Also, the number of injured in road accidents, deaths in the first six months of 2020 decreased by 26.71 per cent and 26.77 per cent.

The figures were revealed by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, while attending the meeting of Supreme Court Committee on road safety. The meeting was chaired by Justice (retd) Abhay Manohar Sapre.

“In the meeting, Haryana Chief Secretary, Mrs. Keshni Anand Arora apprised the Committee about the efforts being taken in the matter of road safety, for which Justice (Retd) Abhay Manohar Sapre praised the work being done by the Haryana Government,” a state government spokesperson said.

Haryana has prepared the ‘Haryana State Road Safety Policy’ with the aim to achieve target of 50 per cent reduction in road fatalities and injuries by 2025. The state government has also set up State Road Safety Council under the chairmanship of the Transport Minister to coordinate all activities related to road safety.

“Road Safety Fund has been created by the state government. A fund of Rs 31 crore has been allocated for the year 2020-21. A programme has been started by the Police Department with an aim to reduce the death rate in road accidents in the state. Under this, Road Safety Associates have been deployed in all districts for performing Road Safety activities. They will co-ordinate with District Road Safety Committees for crash investigation, black spot rectification, road inspection, intersection rectification, awareness campaign and pedestrian facilities,” Arora said.

“The e-challaning system has been implemented in the state. e-challaning is being done in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala, Panipat, Rohtak, Panchkula, Gurugram and Sonipat through CCTVs. 45 Traffic Assistance Booths have been set up every 10 kms along National Highways to assist road accident victims. 45 weigh bridges are going to be procured by the Transport Department to reduce road accidents due to overloading. 7 Trauma Care Centres are functional in the State and there is a proposal to set up 13 more Trauma Care Centres in the future. Apart from this, 12 Medical Colleges, including five Government and seven private, have been declared as Trauma Care Facilities. For road accidents and emergency facilities, 84 ambulances of Haryana Police with toll free number 1073 and 422 ambulances with Toll Free No. 108 of the Health Department of the Department of Police,” Arora added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd