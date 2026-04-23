In Finland, Mann urges diaspora to be a catalyst in further propelling economic development of Punjab

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday urged the Punjabi diaspora in Finland to play an active role in the socio-economic development of the state.
The chief minister, who is on a visit to Finland, along with a Punjab government delegation, on investment promotion outreach, said Punjab is making rapid development under the incumbent regime, and every Punjabi should be a part of this historic move.
Mann urged the diaspora to act as a catalyst in further propelling the economic development of the state through their expertise.
Mann also advocated for a deeper and mutual collaboration with Finland in the area of the White Revolution, particularly in dairy systems, animal science and value-added food processing to benefit the farmers of the state.
Highlighting that Punjab has a good partnership with Finland as teachers from the state are sent here for training on existing ties, the chief minister expressed his keenness to further strengthen this mutually beneficial partnership to boost the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people.
“Finland’s economy is robust and progressive, with key areas of manufacturing, including electronics, engineering and forest products driving exports, along with dairy and other sectors,” Mann said.
Mann also held a detailed meeting with Indian Ambassador to Finland Hemant H Kotalwar and discussed avenues for boosting bilateral trade and strengthening cooperation between Punjab and Finland.
During a visit to the University of Helsinki, a Punjab government delegation noted the university’s expertise in food and agricultural sciences could support Punjab in areas such as milk quality, dairy technology, product innovation, sustainable livestock practices and strengthening of value chains.
The delegation also advocated collaboration for academic inputs with applied research and industry-oriented pilots in dairy processing and nutrition, and emphasised that the role of students and researchers in food sciences and agricultural sciences can be a key pillar of collaboration.
“Punjab is ready to explore structured exchange programmes, joint research and innovation projects to enable students to gain exposure to applied, interdisciplinary and sustainability-driven approaches in food systems,” the delegation underlined.
Noting that Solein is an all-purpose protein which offers endless possibilities for the food industry, the delegation said it is nutritionally rich, good in taste and produced in Finland at the world’s first production facility producing food out of thin air.
“The Punjab government would explore the feasibility of utilising Solein protein in the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and Supplementary Nutrition Programmes under Anganwadi services,” they said, adding that Punjab would collaborate on the usage of this product and technology for exploring options for nutrition programmes and increased productivity.
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