In Finland, Mann urges diaspora to be a catalyst in further propelling economic development of Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday urged the Punjabi diaspora in Finland to play an active role in the socio-economic development of the state.

The chief minister, who is on a visit to Finland, along with a Punjab government delegation, on investment promotion outreach, said Punjab is making rapid development under the incumbent regime, and every Punjabi should be a part of this historic move.

Mann urged the diaspora to act as a catalyst in further propelling the economic development of the state through their expertise.

Mann also advocated for a deeper and mutual collaboration with Finland in the area of the White Revolution, particularly in dairy systems, animal science and value-added food processing to benefit the farmers of the state.