In face of unending protests, Punjab BJP says will continue political activities in poll year

This comes a day after a BJP Mahila Morcha meeting was gheraoed by the farmers in Ludhiana and a clash between the two sides barely averted. (File Photo)

Continuing to face relentless farmer protests, Punjab BJP leaders now say that they will not stop party meetings and continue going to the masses come what may. This comes a day after a BJP Mahila Morcha meeting was gheraoed by the farmers in Ludhiana and a clash between the two sides barely averted.

A member of the Punjab BJP panel formed to coordinate with farmers, Harjeet Singh Grewal, said: “It has been clarified by the Union government repeatedly that farm laws will not be repealed, but yes, farmers can always come up with the proposals for welfare of the farmers. However, most Communists have misled farmers. Eyeing 2024 polls, they just want to stretch this protest. They should come to the table with logic, which they are not ready to. They are protesting against BJP leaders, attacking us. They did not allow me to grow crops in my village. Now, I have moved High Court for the same. However, now we have decided not to tolerate them and continue moving ahead with our campaign for 2022 polls. We are ready for any sacrifice. If they have the right to protest, we too have the right to say our point of view.”

He added, “Gradually, people will get detached. Already, many are distancing themselves unions’ as well as they are realising that farm laws have not done any harm to the farmers till now and will not do so even in future.”

Dr Subhash Sharma, state general secretary, added, “Offer is open before farmers since January 22. We (Punjab BJP) acted as a bridge repeatedly. Eleven rounds of meetings happened between farmers and Union Ministers, they were even told that laws can be put on hold for 18 months, but they had some other plans…At every spot, 20-50 persons holding farmer union flags reach, and police also support them. However, we will not stop doing our meetings despite their protests. We have completed our district-level executive meetings and now we are going to start our constituency-level meetings, these will be held in all the 117 constituencies of Punjab. ”

He added, “They can come with their proposals for farmers. However, repeal of farm laws, I don’t think it is possible. These laws were passed in Parliament. If opposition is unhappy, they can always go to the Supreme Court to get them struck off. Protests are more politicised as of now. Maharashtra has Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government and they have no issues with farm laws. Hence, one needs to end hypocrisy and come to the issues. We are facing protests from a handful of protestors because unions are afraid of getting exposed that their propaganda is wrong. Farm laws have not snatched anyone’s land till now. I hope farmers will understand it.”

Dinesh Kumar, organisational secretary of the BJP, added, “Protestors have aim of 2024 Lok Sabha polls and hence are in a mood to stretch the protests. Farmers have got direct benefit transfer of money during wheat purchase. Centre purchased wheat at MSP and the maximum was purchased from Punjab, they are getting subsidised fertilisers, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds. Protests are politicised and genuine farmers have by and large understood by now. ”

He asserted, “Communists have misguided farmers.”

Dr Subhash added, “We will be contesting all 117 seats and over 4,000 people have joined BJP amid these protests. In a democracy, people have the right to vote for the candidate they want. So we will accept the verdict, but we will go to the masses, come what may.”

He added, “Why can’t farmer union leaders contest polls if they are unhappy with the elected representatives.”

Jeevan Gupta, secretary BJP, too asserted that comrades were misguiding the farmers and he even stated that they were always open for discussion with farmer unions.

He added, “Our political activities will continue as we too are gearing up for 2022 polls. Let people decide about us, we have welcomed the 2017 verdict and will welcome it even now. “