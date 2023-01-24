scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
In early morning raid, Mohali mining dept catches two men, seizes machines

The officials said they received information through GPS surveillance that fresh sand was dug up in the Teera village following which the team conducted the raid at around 5 am.

Officials said that the men were operating the poclain machine and the tipper truck to dump the sand and earth. (Express Photo)
In early morning raid, Mohali mining dept catches two men, seizes machines
Officials of the mining department in Punjab’s Mohali district conducted a raid in the Teera village early Tuesday and recovered a tipper truck and a poclain machine. The department had also nabbed two men mining sand illegally at the spot, according to officials.

The officials said they received information through GPS surveillance that fresh sand was dug up in the Teera village following which the team conducted the raid at around 5 am.

“Permission was not taken from the mining department for digging up the land. We have written to the police to register a case against the culprits,” Rajinder Ghai, Executive Engineer, mining department, said.

Officials said two men Ajinder Singh and Manpreet Singh were caught on the spot. They added the men were operating the poclain machine and the tipper truck to dump the sand and earth.

More from Chandigarh

The area is prone to illegal mining due to the number of seasonal rivulets.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 09:33 IST
