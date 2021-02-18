In Doaba, Cong wins 61% seats, Independents bag second spot

The elections were held on 360 out of 362 wards as on two wards the candidates were elected unopposed before the elections. (Representational)

As results for the urban local body elections were declared Wednesday, Punjab’s Doaba region too saw the Congress winning big. The ruling party won 61 per cent seats in the region, while Independents won 28 per cent seats.

In Jalandhar and Nawanshahr, Congress party was in fact behind the Independents. The BJP performed worst in Doaba region, including Hoshiarpur district. Hoshiarpur Lok sabha constituency is represented by BJP MP and Union Minister for State Som Parkash. Even two-time BJP minister Tikshan Sud’s wife lost to a Congress candidate in Hoshiarpur.

SAD bagged just 5.2 per cent of the total local body seats that went to polls in Doaba, BJP won 2.2 per cent, while AAP got 3 per cent.

There were a total 23 local bodies in Doaba where elections were held, which included two Municipal Corporations — Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, and 21 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats (NPs).

Congress won 220 seats, including 102 in Hoshiarpur, 55 in Kapurthala, 47 in Jalandhar and 16 in Nawanshahr. Independent candidates won 101 seats including 59 seats in Jalandhar, 18 in Nawanshahr, 22 in Hoshiarpur and two in Kapurthala. SAD got 19 seats, including six each seats in Kapurthala and Nawanshahr, one in Jalandhar, and seven in Hoshiarpur. AAP won 11 seats, including six in Hoshiarpur district, five in Banga of Nawanshahr district. BJP got eight seats including seven in Hoshiarpur district and one each at Jalandhar and Nawanshahr, while in Kapurthala no seat came to the BJP. BSP got 3 seats, including two in Jalandhar and one in Nawanshahr.

Congress was quite ahead of its rivals in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts. In Kapurthala, it registered victory on 55 seats out of 63 wards — including 45 out of 50 wards of Kapurthala Corporation and 10 out of 13 wards of Sultanpur Lodhi Municipal Council.

In Hoshiarpur, Congress won 102 out of 142 seats of 10 local bodies. The party got 41 out 50 seats in Hoshiarpur Corporation and it got 11 each from Mukerian, Dasuya and Garhdiwal Municipal Councils and NP, 12 in Tanda, 7 in Hariana, 4 in Sham Chaurasi and one each in Mahilpur and Talwara. In Garhshankar, the party won 3 seats.

Interestingly Mukerian, Dasuya and Tanda are known to have a good BJP base. However both former allies, SAD and BJP were far behind at Mukerian, Tanda, Dasuya, Garhdiwal, and Hariana Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats despite good vote bank.

BJP could win only 3 seats in Mukerian out of 15 and 4 in Hoshiarpur out 50. There were dozens of BJP candidates who got less than 20 votes and even NOTA votes were more than BJP candidates in some cases.

In Hoshiarpur district, BJP, SAD and AAP candidates got 3 to less than 40 votes in majority of wards in six local bodies. In Talwara, a SAD candidate got 13 votes. In Dasuya, a BJP candidate got 15 votes in ward number 1. In ward number 4, BJP candidate got 21 votes. In ward number 13, a SAD candidate got 13 votes. From ward number 2 in Dasuya, SAD candidate got 17 and BJP candidate for just 10 votes.