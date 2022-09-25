In Delhi for sports meet, Sandeep Singh taken ill, admitted to hospital in Gurgaon

Haryana Sports Minister and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday afternoon after he complained of high fever.

The 36-year-old former Indian drag-flicker, who is a MLA from Pehowa in Haryana, was in Delhi for a meeting with sports officials in Delhi. Gurcharan Singh Saini, father of the MLA, said, “He had gone to Delhi for some meetings and we were informed on Saturday afternoon that he had high fever. Doctors said that they have tested him for dengue and Covid and reports are awaited. He is under observation as his platelet count is low.”

Earlier this week, Singh had attended a public meeting in Kakrali village in his constituency and had announced that Rs 125 crore will be spent on various works, including road construction apart from upgrading the sports infrastructure in the constituency.

Last week, Singh, who is also the president of the Haryana Olympic Association, had distributed kits to 638 players and coaches from the state for taking part in the 36th National Games being held in Gujarat.

Singh had also launched the logo for the Haryana jersey in the event held at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Panchkula.