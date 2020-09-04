In Delhi CM’s oximeter campaign, ruling Cong sees AAP political revival strategy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

A video message by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declaring that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check blood oxygen levels of the people, has made the ruling Congress wary of Opposition party’s plans ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

All eyes in the ruling party are now on Kejriwal’s next move as Congress leaders feel that “the AAP chief is smelling a political opportunity in Punjab amid Covid-19 spike.”

In his message, Kejriwal had said: “Corona is spreading in every direction. In Punjab too, corona has spread a lot. Everyone has to come together now and take some steps. AAP has decided to join hands with people and try to save as many lives as possible. In Delhi, we have seen that oximeters have proved to be very helpful. So AAP will provide oximeters to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab.”

Read| Stay out of Punjab, CM tells Arvind Kejriwal

While Congress leaders view this as a sign of Kejriwal’s “rekindled hopes in the state”, they also think that it is time for Congress workers to get active in the state.

“We would not let him succeed in his design. It is sad that he is seeing Covid-19 pandemic as a political opportunity and using the pulse oximeters as oxygen for his party which is on ventilator in the state,” said PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

He added, “Punjab is in safe hands. He should take care of Delhi which is in bad shape. And what does he plan to do in Punjab? Bring Amit Shah as his adviser to tackle Covid as he handed over Delhi’s health to him after failing to handle Covid in his state?” mocked Jakhar.

The PCC chief warned that his workers would be booked if they will play with the health of people. “They will be impersonating para medical staff without having any qualification. How can the government allow them to play with the health of people?” said Jakhar.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu too minced no words in attacking Kejriwal. Calling his appeal a “political stunt”, Sidhu said, “I am amazed at this man who is looking for an opportunity amid crisis. I call upon him not to indulge in petty politics. We should all be together in fighting this and not looking for finding political opportunities,” said Sidhu.

The Health Minister said the government had been fighting Covid for last five months and Kerjiwal was nowhere around.

“He was nowhere then. Now he feels he can start his political campaign in the state through these oximeters. I want to tell him that there is still time for elections. It is still more than a year.”

