In Congress, all eyes on Capt Amarinder Singh, his next move

The Congress is keeping a close eye on the activities of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh who has opened a front against state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu but has not “admonished” the BJP over the contentious farm laws in a series of interviews he gave to the electronic media after tendering resignation on September 18.

Sources in Congress said the party was already watching Amarinder keenly on whether he was headed to BJP. “There are reports that he may be making a big announcement about his political future on October 2,” a source privy to the development in the Congress said.

A Congress leader said, “The poster titled Captain 2022 (shared by Amarinder’s OSD on Twitter), appeared to be making an announcement that he will be contesting the next year’s elections in 2022 as ‘Captain’…clearly shows he has some plans.”