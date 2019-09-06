In Chandigarh, two traffic cops dismissed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe to ignore red light jump

TWO TRAFFIC police personnel were dismissed and an FIR was recommended against them after a Rohtak couple filed a complaint alleging that the duo took a Rs 1,000 bribe to let them off for jumping a red light Thursday.

The incident took place at Piccadilly Roundabout in Sector 35. The policemen were identified as Head Constable Jagjinder Singh and Constable Sachin Kumar. The complaint was filed by Rohtak resident Gurmeet Singh.

SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand said, “The two policemen were dismissed. I also forwarded a complaint for registration of an FIR against the two to SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale.”

Since after implementation of new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, it is the first time allegations of bribe for not issuing the challan have been leveled against traffic police in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the fine for jumping a red light was Rs 300. Under the amended Act, it is has been revised to between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000. A red light jump has been put in the category of dangerous driving and has been made a non-cognizable offence. The new Act was implemented in Chandigarh on September 1.

Gurmeet, his wife and daughter had come to Chandigarh for a school admission test. The family was told to stop at Piccadilly Roundabout, Sector 35, by traffic cops who alleged he had jumped a red light.

In his complaint, Gurmeet stated that the traffic policemen told him that if a challan is issued to him, he will have to pay Rs 10,000 in court. “They took Rs 1,000 from me and allowed me to go,” he added.

Sources said that later, Gurmeet Singh approached senior police officers including DGP Sanjay Baniwal and narrated the incident. On the DGP’s directions, Gurmeet’s statement was recorded.

When contact on the sidelines of a function, DGP Sanjay Baniwal said, “Exemplary punishment will be given to anyone found to be exploiting motorists.”