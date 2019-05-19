In Chandigarh road accident, cab driver killed, six injured

A 29-year-old Uber cab driver, Navdeep Singh, was killed and seven others, including three girls, were injured in a road accident, when their cab hit a speeding jeep at Kiran Cinema light point Friday night. The driver of jeep, bearing Punjab registration number, managed to escape from the spot. He was identified as Prince, 24, a resident of Ropar.

Police said the jeep driver, Prince, jumped a traffic signal and hit the Uber cab, which was crossing the green signal. Sources said the jeep was being driven rashly and it dragged the cab for 25 metres. Police have not ruled out the possibility of drunken driving on the part of jeep driver and its other three occupants, who were also injured and admitted in GMSH-16 thereafter.

The victim, Navdeep Singh, a resident of Lalru in Mohali, was ferrying four youngsters, including Akhilesh Kumar (28), Abhinav (24) Bhavya (19), and Jyoti (19), who hired the cab from Aroma Hotel in Sector 22, after celebrating Bhavya’s birthday, for Sector 56. The incident took place around 12.30pm.

Later, at the hospital, three injured jeep occupants were identified as Ishkrit Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Gurpreet Kaur. They, along with the occupants of the Uber cab, were rushed to GMSH-16. Their condition is stated to be stable. Bhavya received a fracture in her right arm.

The injured cab driver, Navdeep Singh was referred to PGI, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said he received severe head injuries and internal injuries in his stomach.

In his complaint to police, Akhilesh Kumar of Sector 56 reported that him and his two other friends were returning from Aroma Hotel in the cab, when the speeding jeep hit them after jumping the red signal. Sudershan Singh, a distant relative of victim, said, “Navdeep Singh was to be engaged this Sunday. His parents were planning his marriage this year.”

The body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination at PGI. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

Police said accused will be arrested shortly.