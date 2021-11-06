In Chandigarh, AQI plumments, goes into ‘severe’ category

Despite a ban on crackers, Chandigarh’s air quality worsened this Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) going to ‘Severe’ category.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid inconvenience to Covid-affected persons and persons with other respiratory issues, the Chandigarh Administration had banned the sale/bursting of firecrackers.

Even after the ban, an awareness campaign was launched through newspapers and schools to create awareness in general public regarding ill-effects of bursting of firecrackers and the reason for the ban imposed on firecrackers by the Chandigarh Administration. Before Dussehra day itself, the sale and use of crackers had been banned in Chandigarh.

Every year monitoring is conducted by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee during Diwali to know the impact of Diwali on air and noise quality. Monitoring is conducted on normal day, i.e. approximately one week before Diwali and on Diwali.

Accordingly, this year also monitoring was conducted on October 29 (normal day) and on Diwali day, that is November 4 (Thursday), at five locations, Debendra Dalai, member secretary from Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, said.

Trend of air quality during normal day was satisfactory (AQI levels below 100) at all the stations. It was even observed to be satisfactory up to 6 pm on Diwali.