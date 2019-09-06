In Chandigarh, 65-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing his granddaughter

A 65-year-old man was Wednesday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his maternal granddaughter in Sector 25. The accused was identified as Sukhbir Singh. He was sent to judicial custody on Thursday. The victim, who is an orphan, approached Child Helpline through her school principal.

Advertising

A team of counsellors and women police officers interacted with the victim who narrated the incident and maintained that she is being harassed for the five years. The victim and her younger sister were shifted to a shelter home. The victim also told the police that her grandfather also molested her younger sister.

Sources said that, in her statement to Child Helpline and police, the victim named her maternal grandfather, who was looking after her for last five years. A police officer said, “The victim also recorded her statement before the ilaqua magistrate. Sukhbir Singh was charged for rape and under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.” A case was registered at Sector 11 police station. Director of Child Helpline Col Ravi Bedi (Rtd) said, “We appeal to the public to bring any kind of offense against children to the knowledge of Child Helpline-1098.”