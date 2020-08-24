In Chandigarh, 2,475 people per million are Covid positive, higher than national average

The total number of COVID cases reached 2,918 on Sunday and active cases were 1,387. In one day, four people, including one-year-old and nine-month-old babies, lost their lives. (Representational)

Chandigarh’s per million positive Covid-19 cases are now higher than the national per million cases. On Sunday, 27 per cent cases of all those who were tested came out positive.

In Chandigarh, 2,475 people per million are positive while India has 2,304 people positive per million.

Just on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 287 cases were reported in the city leaving the administration in a tizzy. If the rate of positive cases goes on like this, Chandigarh will cross 3,000 mark on Monday. Initially, Chandigarh had prepared its plan to keep 3,000 beds ready. Now it is trying to ensure availability of more beds.

The total number of COVID cases reached 2,918 on Sunday and active cases were 1,387. In one day, four people, including one-year-old and nine-month-old babies, lost their lives.

Testing in the city has been between 450- and 600-mark daily for the past one week even when the testing capacity is up to 1,000 every day. Doctors said that if testing is increased, Chandigarh will be able to track its positive cases and check the spread of infection.

As far as the rate of active cases is concerned, 47.5 per cent is the active ratio. For every 100 cases, 48 cases are active.

From August 15 to August 22, there has been a growth rate of 5.5 per cent in the infections every day.

Due to increasing cases, Chandigarh had to announce that shops and establishments in Chandigarh will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders.

Even as UT has odd-even scheme at markets and Sukhna Lake is closed on weekends, cases are seeing a steep jump.

As Punjab and Haryana had to impose weekend restrictions, the Chandigarh Administration felt that people will come to Chandigarh to shop if the shops are opened, following which the order was passed.

However, the move met with huge opposition. Chandigarh Business Council has opposed the decision saying that weekend lockdown is a jolt to business. “The weekend lockdown has proved a jolt to the business community. All the shopkeepers and traders are already suffering huge losses as there is hardly any business and they rely little on working all seven days to meet the monthly expenses. Two days of lockdown out of seven days results in 40 per cent loss of business,” Neeraj Bajaj, president of CBC, said.

He added, “People can’t bear the loss of this extent, as they have to pay rent, salaries and electricity charges. Loss of this magnitude could be worse than corona itself. We humbly request that this decision should be reviewed as this could be devastating to all those affected.”

