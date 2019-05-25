In booths at wards held by Tandon’s loyalists, Kher lost to Pawan Bansal

Polling booths where BJP candidate Kirron Kher lost to Pawan Bansal, incidentally belonged to areas of BJP councillors who are loyalists of BJP chief Sanjay Tandon. Kirron Kher had won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha with a margin of 46,970 votes this time, less than the margin of 70,000 votes during 2014 polls.

Kher lost in 13 of 18 booths in ward number 6 of Farmila, the councillor who shifted to Tandon’s camp when she was denied the Mayoral candidature this year. BJP’s vote share here in her ward -that comprised the Dadumajra, had the least vote share of 40 percent.

Talking to Newsline, she said, “Mere ward mein dumping ground hone k baad bhi itne vote paden hain..boht hain…log to keh rahe the ki nahi deni vote bilkul bhi…fir bhi 5000 se zada vote aaye hain….(Despite having the biggest problem of dumping ground in my ward, the votes which have gone in BJP’s kitty are a lot..they are sufficient…people were saying they wont vote at all but still we fetched 5000 votes here)

Out of total 18 booths in the ward of Mayor Rajesh Kalia who has always been close to Tandon, Kher lost in 11 booths in his ward to Bansal. His ward comprised Maloya village and Maloya colony. Kalia’s ward also remained the least vote contributor with 44 percent votes. “ I am also upset that Mayor’s own ward was among the losers but I had the responsibility of entire Chandigarh so sometimes certain gaps are left…we will improve in future,” Kalia said.

In the ward of Councillor Arun Sood, another close aide of Tandon, Kher lost in ten booths out of total 27 booths. His ward comprised sector 37, 38 and 38 west. Sood though was seen active campaigning for Kirron Kher as it was stated that he had switched his sides after Tandon was not given the ticket.

Arun Sood did not reply to calls or messages. Councillors Sunita Dhawan and Bharat Kumar were not seen much during Kher’s campaigning event. Kher lost in 9 booths each in Dhawan and Bharat’s wards. While Dhawan’s was an urban area of sector 23 and 24 and 36, Bharat’s area was that of Karson Colony, Phase II Ramdarbar, Indira Awas Colony, Hallo Majra, Bair-Majra, Faidan-Burail.Dhawan’ vote contributor share was also among the least with 43.9 percent votes. Dhawan told Newsline that it wasn’t significant as in other booths of her ward, Kher fared well.

Bharat said, “In fact there were other issues because of which we lost these 9 booths. But still we got a good lead here and why don’t you see the overall result in Chandigarh.”

The BJP candidate also lost 7 out of 18 booths in the Ward no. 21 represented in another Tandon’s loyalist Gurpreet Singh and 5 booths in the wards of Shakti Prakash Devshali. Talking to Newsline, Devshali said, “ Why don’t we see the positive side that she got a lead of 4500 votes from my ward.” Gurpreet Singh on the other hand said, “ Even in my MC election, I lost on some booths because Congress somehow manages in certain stretches there. But overall lead in my ward was around 1000 votes.”

Those who brought the highest vote share to Kher were areas of her own loyalists.

BJP councillor Vinod Aggarwal and Davesh Moudgil’s wards remained the highest vote generators to Kher with 57 percent polling in BJP’s kitty. Moudgil’s ward comprised sectors 47, 48 which have societies, 31, Industrial Area and Phase-II Entire . Aggarwal’s ward comprised Pipli Wala Town, Gawala Colony, Indira Colony(Rehabilitation), Old Indira Colony Race Course and I.T. Park and part of Manimajra.

In the wards of Kher’s loyalists Anil Dubey and Kanwar Rana, Kher won the major share of votes polled— 54 percent each. From the wards of her aides Heera Negi and Hardeep Singh she won 52 percent of votes each.