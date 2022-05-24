scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

In boost for Congress, eight ex-MLAs join party in Haryana

Welcoming them, Hooda said, “It is clear that the public sentiments are with the Congress. The party is getting a strong response from the public as it is the only option for the future.”


May 24, 2022 3:18:12 am
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana, Haryana Congress, Congress, Deepender Hooda, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Naresh Selwal, Parminder Singh Dhul, Jile Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki and Subhash Chaudhary, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLeader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Congress in Haryana received a shot in the arm on Monday as eight former legislators, including a former minister, joined the party. The eight were welcomed into the party by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and HPCC president Udai Bhan.

Those who joined the party include Sharda Rathore, who had quit Congress to join BJP in 2019, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Naresh Selwal, Parminder Singh Dhul, Jile Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki and Subhash Chaudhary. With them, Loktanter Suraksha Party’s Kishanlal Panchal also joined Congress.

Welcoming them, Hooda said, “It is clear that the public sentiments are with the Congress. The party is getting a strong response from the public as it is the only option for the future.”

More from Chandigarh
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Udai Bhan said that leaders who joined Congress, represent different communities. This shows that all sections are with the Congress,” Bhan added.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement