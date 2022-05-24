In boost for Congress, eight ex-MLAs join party in Haryana

The Congress in Haryana received a shot in the arm on Monday as eight former legislators, including a former minister, joined the party. The eight were welcomed into the party by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and HPCC president Udai Bhan.

Those who joined the party include Sharda Rathore, who had quit Congress to join BJP in 2019, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Naresh Selwal, Parminder Singh Dhul, Jile Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki and Subhash Chaudhary. With them, Loktanter Suraksha Party’s Kishanlal Panchal also joined Congress.

Welcoming them, Hooda said, “It is clear that the public sentiments are with the Congress. The party is getting a strong response from the public as it is the only option for the future.”

Udai Bhan said that leaders who joined Congress, represent different communities. This shows that all sections are with the Congress,” Bhan added.