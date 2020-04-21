In big boost, 37 Covid patients discharged in a day in Haryana

With one fresh case from Panchkula, the total count of the patients reached 237. Out of these, 127 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals. (Representational) With one fresh case from Panchkula, the total count of the patients reached 237. Out of these, 127 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals. (Representational)

Haryana registered an all time high recovery rate of COVID-19 patients with 37 patients getting discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. With one fresh case from Panchkula, the total count of the patients reached 237. Out of these, 127 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals.

Among the 37 discharged in last 24 hours, maximum 15 were from Nuh, nine in Gurugram, six in Palwal, three in Ambala, two in Faridabad, and one each in Jind and Sonipat. Now 10 districts in Haryana have no active COVID-19 case.

It was also Haryana’s first day of the graded exit from the lockdown’s second phase. All the state government offices at districts level were opened, registration of land deals begun, dhabas and book shops opened at several places. Wheat procurement also commenced in the state.

Land mapping by drones

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday ordered land mapping by drones Rewari, Mahendragarh and Jhajjar — the districts that have no COVID-19 cases.

“The Chief Minister has directed the officials to start mapping of land assets in green zones of Mahendragarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar through Survey of India following guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” a spokesperson said.

Chief Minister also directed concerned officers to develop a dashboard in coordination with National Informatics Centre to keep track of the mapping, for which first phase of survey has been completed.

Online delivery of milk

Haryana Dairy Federation has tied up with “Swiggy” for online delivery of Vita milk and milk products in the areas of Panchkula, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

“Haryana government has decided that surplus milk would be procured through dairy cooperatives so that there is no disruption in the supply of Vita milk and milk products in the coming days. As compared to last year in March, this year 40 percent more milk is being processed,” said A Sreenivas, Managing Director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.

