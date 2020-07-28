In Bathinda, 17-year-old girl leads tractor march against farm ordinances

Baldeep Kaur rides the tractor during the protest in Bathinda. (Photo: Gurmeet singh) Baldeep Kaur rides the tractor during the protest in Bathinda. (Photo: Gurmeet singh)

As the farmers’ tractor march rolled out across Punjab to protest Centre’s recent farm ordinances, a 17-year-old girl was in the driver’s seat in Bathinda’s Mehma Bhagwana village. Baldeep Kaur, who recently passed her Class 10 exams with 85 per cent marks, led the tractor march from her village with other farmers following her in their vehicles.

Her grandmother, Baldev Kaur, sitting besides her, Baldeep said: “My grandfather and grandmother used to go in kisan union dharnas on a regular basis. I have always been inspired by them. So, when I heard that a tractor march was scheduled, I decided to be a part of it. I have driven a tractor inside our fields a number of times before. But this for the first time, I have driven a tractor from my village to Bathinda city on my own. It was a 19-km ride and so many elders followed me.”

Monday’s tractor march across the state was backed by 13 farmer unions, including the BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Dakaunda).

Several farmers joined the statewide march that was held at more than 50 places across the state, including Ludhiana, Moga, Muktsar, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur.

They were protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

Baldeep, who rode her tractor wearing a black T-shirt, said, “These ordinances are not farmer friendly. We are already under losses and the government will further take away our right to cultivate our fields as corporate sector will be allowed to take over agriculture sector. Already due to rising prices of diesel and petrol, our finances have taken a hit.”

But it wasn’t just day’s involvement for Baldeep. The Class 11 student revealed that she helps her father in the fields regularly. Youngest of the three sisters in the family that has Rs 11 lakh farm loan to pay back, the 17-year-old said: “After coming back from school, I go to the fields to work with my father. Some days, I even have to miss school if work in the fields is more. I had readied paddy saplings ahead of the transplantation season. I help my father in ploughing the fields, harvesting and I even go to the mandi for procurement. “

Her father, Jagseer Singh, added, “Dhiyan ne hi kheti sambni hai hun… mundian nu kujh sikh leni chahhidi hai (daughters have started taking care of farming now, boys need to learn some lessons). She helps me a lot in farming.”

A farmer from the village, Sukhjeevan Singh Babli, said,”Eh sade pind di beti hai…sanu maan hai es te (she is daughter of our village, we are proud of her). She is an inspiration to youngsters who are running away from farming.”

Baldeep said that it was after seeing her father go through hardships as a farmer that she decided to support the cause.

“I have seen the hardships a farmer goes through. As my grandparents are part of the union, I decided to be part of the protest,” said Baldeep, who plans to do B.Sc (Agriculture) to learn farm practices.

“Youngsters must come in farming to bail out elders as governments are not helping us,” the teenager said.

Jagseer Singh, a Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) leader, said, “Boys are either going abroad or are falling prey to drugs. So, now girls are coming at the forefront to take care of farming. Daughters are coming to rescue their fathers who are in debt as government is totally indifferent.” The union leader pointed to another 22-year-old girl from village Jhumba who had taken up farming to help her family. He said: “That 22-year-old can ride a scooty, but can’t ride a tractor, so she did not come for today’s march. Her family has two acre land, they can’t even afford a tractor. Otherwise, she does all farming by herself. She goes to the fields even in night hours to water them, does all manual work. Her elder brother had died in a road accident, after which she decided to help her father Bora Singh in farming.”

During the protest across the state, farmers moved towards the residences or offices of the leaders of the Akali Dal and the BJP in their tractors to protest against the ordinances. Adequate numbers of police personnel were deployed in view of the farmers’ statewide protest, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Bathinda, farmers went at Harsimrat Badal’s office, where a memorandum was taken by Bathinda Mayor Baldev Nath, who is a SAD leader.

Farmers in Amritsar took out a protest from the Company Bagh area to the residence of BJP MP Shwait Malik.

In Phagwara, farmers — in around 500 tractors — moved from the grain market to the residence of Union Minister of State Som Parkash.

Manjit Singh Rai, President BKU (Doaba), alleged that these ordinances would pave way for the entry of corporates into agriculture activities, forcing small farmers out of their ancestral profession.

They also alleged that the minimum support price (MSP) of crops would be withdrawn, leaving farmers at the mercy of private players.

Satnam Singh Sahni, General Secretary Doaba Kisan Union urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to convene an emergency session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for adopting a unanimous resolution against these ordinances.

In Mansa, farmers were not allowed to march ahead towards city area, but police stopped them in outskirts only.

Farmers said a countrywide protest will be held against these ordinances on August 9.

In Ludhiana, farmers warned of intensifying their agitation if the ordinances were not rolled back.

Activists of farmers’ outfits in Hoshiarpur took out a protest march from Tanda Chowk to Rahimpur grain market. They also gave memorandum to the Naib Tehsildar at Rahimpur, demanding withdrawal of the ordinances.

At some places, including Moga, farmers reportedly flouted social distancing norms during the protest. They also rued that rising diesel prices had raised their input cost. The protests were held despite Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealing to the farmers to postpone the agitation against the “anti-farmer” ordinances in view of the restrictions in place to check the spread of coronavirus.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

