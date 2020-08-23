In another surge, Chandigarh reports 145 fresh cases

As many as 20 children tested positive for the disease on Saturday, with eight cases reported from Dadu Majra, 15 cases from Mani Majra, six cases from Ram Darbar and rest from across the city. (Representational)

In the highest surge of Covid-19 positive cases, the UT on Saturday reported 145 new cases, taking the total tally in Chandigarh to 2,776, with 1,270 active cases and 33 deaths. While 94 tested positive by RT-PCR, 51 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of patients tested being 24,693.

As many as 45 people were discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh, while there are 152 positive patients in NHE, out of the total, 29 patients are in ICU.

As many as 20 children tested positive for the disease on Saturday, with eight cases reported from Dadu Majra, 15 cases from Mani Majra, six cases from Ram Darbar and rest from across the city.

As per the latest available data, 2,355 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 45.7 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 46 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent. The average growth rate is 5.2 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.2 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 53 per cent, which implies that for every 100 confirmed cases, 53 have recovered from the virus.

With one death and 92 cases, Panchkula crosses 1,500-mark

Panchkula: A 61-year-old woman resident of Pinjore succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in the district surpassed the 1,500-mark, as 92 more people tested positive in the district on Saturday. Out of the 92 patients, as many as 66 belong to Panchkula, while 14 belong to other districts and 12 are yet to be traced.

Till now, 1,536 people from the district have tested positive for the disease. Panchkula Covid-19 tally had crossed the 1,000-mark on August 11. Meanwhile, an additional 345 from other districts have also tested positive in Panchkula, taking the total to 1,893.

The 61-year-old woman who passed away on Saturday was a resident of Verma Colony in Nanakpur area of Pinjore. She had been complaining of sickness since August 19 and was sampled at Kalka, said CMO Dr Jasjeet kaur. Her samples tested positive on Friday. The woman reportedly was under severe respiratory distress.

The woman patient’s demise brought the district’s death toll to 10.

The new positive patients in Panchkula hail from Kot village, Old Panchkula, Pinjore, Kalka, Surajpur, Nanakpur, Barwala, MDC, Sector 15, Sector 26, Sector 18, Sector 4, Sector 9, Sector 12A, Industrial area I, Sector 21, Rajiv Colony, Sector 16, Sector 12, Sector 10, Sector 11, Sector 2, Sector 23 and two persons from CM residence in Chandigarh.

Active cases tally in Panchkula crossed the 500-mark for the first time, hitting 539 on Saturday. As many as 987 patients have recovered from the disease in the district, while 28,160 samples have been collected in the district as yet.

161 containment zones operational

With as many as 161 containment zones operational across the district as on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja invited the district’s RWA members for discussion “to formulate a strategy to combat Covid-19 in the district,” he said.

While the RWAs have welcomed the move on account of the rising cases, several have alleged that authorities have remained complacent in managing these zones and even pointed at the lapses in the count of containment zones.

RWA of sector 21, MS Kamboj said that at least two more containment zones, not mentioned in the list, remain functional in his sector. He said, “There is a great lapse somewhere and can lead to the spread of Covid-19 in the district.” ENS

Two deaths, 144 new cases reported in Mohali

Mohali: Two more Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Saturday in the district, taking the tally to 48. As many as 144 new cases were also reported taking the total number of positive cases to 2,561 with 1,201 active cases.

The first death was reported from Derabassi, where a 70-year-old woman passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital. The second death was reported from Command Hospital, where an 89-year-old man from Bhabat died.

“These persons were co-morbid, they suffering from multiple diseases,” said the health department spokesperson.

The spokesperson further added that 53 cases were reported from Mohali, 35 from Kharar, 28 from Derabassi, nine from Zirakpur, four from Kurali, three from Lalru, two from Banur, nine from Dhakoli and one from Ghruan.

As many as 56 patients were also discharged after recovery. As many as 11 police personnel from the Phase 1 police have also tested positive in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a strict warning to the residents to follow the guidelines related to the pandemic. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan, said that the self-reporting will be now mandatory whereby all residents will be obligated to immediately intimate the health authorities, by dialing 104 or contacting their nearest Government Hospital within 48 hours, in case they are in the knowledge of having come in contact with any positive patient.

The DC further said that those under home isolation will not leave their residence (except for medical emergency) till the period of home isolation is over. The family members of the same unit where the positive patient has been home isolated will strictly adhere to the health protocol and will now self-quarantine and monitor themselves for five days.

In case they develop any symptoms, they will get tested, and leave the house only after a negative test. Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) will be expected to inform the Control Room if any resident breaches home quarantine.

All residents in the containment zones, micro-containment zones, are prohibited from exiting the zone for any purpose or from allowing any person to enter the containment zone.

The health authorities have conducted more than 32,000 tests until now. ENS

90 new cases in Ambala, total reaches 3,051

Ambala: As many as 90 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Ambala district Saturday. However, 72 patients undergoing treatment were also discharged from different Covid hospitals.

The district now has a total of 3,051 cases, of which 427 are active. The district has also reported 24 deaths as of now.

Of the 90 new cases, 48 cases were reported from Ambala City, 26 from Ambala Cantt, ten from Chaur Mastpur, four from Naraingarh and two from Shehzadpur. Observers feel that the chain of the virus has not been broken in Ambala City where the number of cases is increasing again. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.