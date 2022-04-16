In another rejig, 18 police officers get new postings

Twelve Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who were available for posting after earlier reshuffles were among the 18 police officers who were given new postings/transferred by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in yet another shake up in the police force on Friday.

A 1997-batch IPS officer Naunihal Singh who was among those available for posting was Inspector General (Personnel) in addition IG (Punjab Armed Police-II and Disaster Management), Jalandhar, relieving Gursharan Singh Sandhu of the additional charge of IG (Personnel).

The other IPS officers who were available for posting were 2003-batch IPS officer Sukhchain Singh Gill (who has been posted as IG (Headquarters against a vacant post); 2008-batch IPS officer Rahul S (posted as DIG administration against vacant post; Jagdale Nilambri (posted as DIG (Cyber Crime) against vacant post); 2010-batch-IPS officer Patil Ketan Baliram (posted as AIG (Training) Punjab); 2012-batch IPS officer Amneet Kondal (posted as AIG (Counter Intelligence in place of Punjab Police Service officer Harkamalpreet Singh); 2013-batch IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur (posted as AIG (Personnel-II) in place of Akhil Chaudhary); 2014-batch-IPS officer Deepak Pareek (who has been posted as AIG (Personnel-I in place of Gaurav Garg); 2014-batch IPS officer Sachin Gupta (posted as AIG Intelligence); 2014-batch IPS officer Varun Kumar (also posted as AIG Intelligence); IPS officer Satinder Singh (posted as Commandant (In Service Training Centre), Kaprthala; and IPS officer Narinder Bhargav (posted AIG Crime, Bureau of Investigation, Ludhiana).

A 1999-batch IPS officer, Arun Kumar Mittal, who wasa IG Ropar Range, has been posted IG Crime in Punjab Bureau

of Investigation.

A 2004-batch IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who was DIG Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the recently formed wing of the State police, has been transferred as DIG Ropar Range. 2007-batch IPS officer S Boopathi, who was DIG Personnel has been transferred as DIG Jalandhar Range against vacant post. 2011-batch IPS officer Gaurav Garg has been shifted as AIG Crime in Punjab Bureau of Investigation. 2012-batch IPS officer Akhil Chaudhary has been shifted as AIG (Personnel-III). Harkamalpreet Singh has been posted as Commandant, 7th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar against vacant post.