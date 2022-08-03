In accordance with ECI amendment: Youths to get 4 chances to enroll in voters’ list, says UT election body

August 3, 2022 3:56:29 am
In accordance with the Election Commission of India’s announcement, UT Chief Electoral Officer, Vijay N Zade along with Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Vinay Pratap Singh and Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Sorabh Kumar Arora held a press conference here on Tuesday to appraise about the amendments in the electoral
roll policy.
Those above the age of 17 can now apply in advance for getting enrolled in the voters’ list and need not wait to fulfil the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on January 1 of a year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced Thursday.
The electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which they have attained the qualifying age of 18 years, according to the ECI.
“For the current round of annual revision of electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll,” the ECI said. ENS
