In absence of food,10 migrant workers shifted to shelter home

The migrant workers were stuck since march 23. (Representational Photo/Vishal Srivastava) The migrant workers were stuck since march 23. (Representational Photo/Vishal Srivastava)

AS MANY as ten stranded migrant saree sellers from West Bengal were rescued from Attawa village in Sector 42 and shifted to the special shelter home for interstate migrant labourers at Maloya, on Thursday.

The migrant workers, who were stranded since March 23, maintained that people had been serving them food but had expressed their inability to serve them further till May 3, and advised them to shift to the shelter home.

The workers belong to Berhampore area in Murshidabad district. Sources said a senior Congress leader from Berhampore, who is currently settled in Delhi, intervened to help out these people.

