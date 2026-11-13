In AAP 2nd list; two Bikram Singh Majithia ex-aides, two controversial entrants, an actor

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday fielded two former close associates of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, including his former personal assistant, and two candidates whose induction into the party had triggered political controversy, in its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Talbir Singh Gill, once Majithia’s personal assistant and among his trusted associates for nearly two decades, has been fielded from Majitha, the Akali leader’s family stronghold. Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, is the sitting MLA from the constituency.
Gill’s relationship with Majithia soured after the 2022 Assembly elections. He joined the AAP in May 2024 and was subsequently appointed its halqa in-charge in Majitha. The party had announced his candidature from the seat earlier this year.
Another former Majithia associate, Sarabjot Singh Sabi, has been fielded from Mukerian. Sabi, who was associated with the SAD and considered close to Majithia, joined the AAP after leaving the Akali Dal.
The party has also nominated former BJP leader Swaran Salaria from Sujanpur and Suhani Doda from Abohar, both of whose entry into the AAP had attracted political attention.
Salaria, who joined the AAP in May 2024, had been at the centre of a controversy during the 2017 Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. The Congress had accused him of concealing in his election affidavit a rape-related case registered against him in Mumbai in 2014 and had approached the Chief Electoral Officer seeking disqualification of his candidature. Salaria had denied the allegation.
In Abohar, the AAP has chosen Suhani Doda, the daughter-in-law of liquor businessman and former Akali leader Shiv Lal Doda, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2015 murder of Dalit youth Bhim Tank. The case had triggered widespread attention in Punjab.
Suhani joined the AAP in July 2026 and was appointed its halqa in-charge in Abohar the following month. Her induction had caused resentment among sections of the local party leadership, with former MLA Arun Narang resigning as halqa in-charge after her appointment.
The list also includes Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian, where he is expected to take on senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Mahal had switched from the SAD to the AAP. Actor Sonia Mann has been fielded from Raja Sansi.
The party has also relied heavily on constituency-level functionaries, replacing several sitting MLAs with organisational faces. Parminder Singh Goldy has been fielded from Kharar in place of Anmol Gagan Maan, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural in place of Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central in place of Raman Arora, and Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib in place of Charanjit Singh. All four had been serving as constituency-level functionaries.
Jaskanwar Singh Gill, alias Jassa Patti, has been fielded from Patti in place of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, while Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian has been nominated from Lambi, replacing his uncle and Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.