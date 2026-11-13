In AAP 2nd list; two Bikram Singh Majithia ex-aides, two controversial entrants, an actor

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday fielded two former close associates of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, including his former personal assistant, and two candidates whose induction into the party had triggered political controversy, in its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Talbir Singh Gill, once Majithia’s personal assistant and among his trusted associates for nearly two decades, has been fielded from Majitha, the Akali leader’s family stronghold. Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

Gill’s relationship with Majithia soured after the 2022 Assembly elections. He joined the AAP in May 2024 and was subsequently appointed its halqa in-charge in Majitha. The party had announced his candidature from the seat earlier this year.