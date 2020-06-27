In a video of all-party meeting, Sukhbir heard saying he is supporting resolution

A video clip has come to the fore in which Sukhbir is heard assuring CM Amarinder Singh that they are with him on the issue of MSP. (File photo) A video clip has come to the fore in which Sukhbir is heard assuring CM Amarinder Singh that they are with him on the issue of MSP. (File photo)

Amid a war of words between former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after all-party meeting on the Centre’s ordinances on agriculture, a video clip has come to the fore in which Sukhbir is heard assuring the CM that they are with him on the issue of MSP.

The video clip, in which Amarinder is heard saying that “all parties are in favour of the resolution barring BJP and SAD is partly in favour and partly not”, Sukhbir is heard chipping in to say, “We will be immediately writing a letter to you where you are saying we will meet Prime Minister to seek a clarification on MSP. We are with you, with this all-party resolution.”

In the same breath, Sukhbir is heard saying, “Jehri tussi federal dhaanche wali gall kar rahe ho (The issue of infringement on federalism), it is a different issue, we will need clarification from Government of India. And you believe me….whoever has violated….if they have violated, we are with you.”

The all-party meeting took place on Wednesday. Soon after the government statement that said “SAD partly supported the resolution and the decision to take a delegation to meet the PM,” SAD hit out at the government and said it was “misleading the farmers by saying that SAD was supporting the resolution”.

The SAD statement accused the government of issuing a “false and misleading press statement about the meeting.” Sukhbir tweeted, “They committed ‘breach of faith’ by manipulating press release to show Akali Dal supported the resolutions moved by them.”

In the meeting the BJP had opposed the resolution stating the ordinances were not anti-farmers. SAD is an alliance partner of BJP.

