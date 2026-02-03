In a U-turn, Punjab rescinds notification on property registration in cooperative societies

The government on Friday had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would be modifying its earlier notification. (representative image)

In a U-turn, Punjab government on Monday impugned a notification that made it mandatory for property owners in cooperative housing societies to get their property registered retrospectively.

Under the revised framework, members whose names appeared in the records of cooperative housing societies as of November 20, 2025 will be eligible for concessional registration of one conveyance or transfer deed. Such members will not be liable to pay stamp duty or other statutory levies, including infrastructure cess, and will only be required to pay a registration fee of 1%, subject to a maximum cap of Rs 2 lakh.

The government on Friday had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would be modifying its earlier notification. After modifying its earlier notifications mandating stamp duty and registration of properties in cooperative housing societies, the government has “effectively eased the burden on existing members and withdrawing time-linked and phased registration conditions,” says the new notification.