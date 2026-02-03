In a U-turn, Punjab rescinds notification on property registration in cooperative societies
The government, in its notification dated November 21, 2025, had made it mandatory for the owners of all apartments in cooperative housing societies to get their units registered by paying stamp and collector’s duties retrospectively.
In a U-turn, Punjab government on Monday impugned a notification that made it mandatory for property owners in cooperative housing societies to get their property registered retrospectively.
Under the revised framework, members whose names appeared in the records of cooperative housing societies as of November 20, 2025 will be eligible for concessional registration of one conveyance or transfer deed. Such members will not be liable to pay stamp duty or other statutory levies, including infrastructure cess, and will only be required to pay a registration fee of 1%, subject to a maximum cap of Rs 2 lakh.
The government on Friday had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would be modifying its earlier notification. After modifying its earlier notifications mandating stamp duty and registration of properties in cooperative housing societies, the government has “effectively eased the burden on existing members and withdrawing time-linked and phased registration conditions,” says the new notification.
In the fresh notification, issued under Section 38 of the Punjab Co-operative Societies Act, 1961, the Department of Cooperation said it reviewed the notifications dated November 20 and 28, 2025, and January 12, 2026, to remove anomalies, ensure uniform treatment of society members, facilitate formal registration, and provide certainty in future state revenue.
The concession will apply irrespective of when the deed is presented for registration, provided eligibility is determined with reference to the cut-off date of November 20, 2025. The benefit will extend to registration in favour of spouses, dependent children, legal heirs, and certain blood relatives, as permitted under existing rules.
At the same time, the government has withdrawn all earlier time-bound or phased concessional provisions, stating that registration of eligible cases will now be governed solely by the revised notification. However, any subsequent transfer of such properties to third parties will attract normal stamp duty and registration charges applicable on the date of transfer.
While making the registration mandatory, the notification stated that the properties should be compulsorily registrable under clauses (b) and (c) of subsection (1) of Section 17 of the Registration Act 1908. Registration should be carried out at the “prevailing collector rate” of the property and at the stamp duty determined by the revenue department, together with the applicable registration fee. Registration should be completed within 90 days of the transfer of membership or possession, whichever is earlier. Failure to register within the above period will attract a penalty of 0.5 per cent per month on the applicable stamp duty or registration fee arrears, subject to a maximum of 100 per cent of such dues.
The notifications made it mandatory for all property transfers in housing cooperative societies to be registered under the Registration Act 1908. The government had provided a 120-day amnesty window for existing holders, offering a 50 per cent rebate on stamp duty if registered by March 20, 2026.
On January 12, the government issued another notification giving concessions on stamp duty rates for non-original allottees. While the original allottees were exempted from paying stamp duty, they were liable to pay a registration fee of only 1 per cent with a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh. The non-original allottees had to pay a stamp duty of only 1 per cent if registration was done before January 31, 2026, 2 per cent if registration was done between February 1 to Feruary 28. The allottees were given another window to pay 3 per cent stamp duty if they chose to pay between March 1 and 31. After March 31, they had to pay normal rates of 6 per cent stamp duty.
