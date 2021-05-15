In a relief, daily Covid case count slumps to 1,348 in Tricity, 20 deaths reported

Chandigarh: 8 deaths, 650 new cases

THE UT reported 650 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 54,043. Eight people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 617. The active cases stood at 8,158 while 837 patients were discharged from various facilities.

A 52-year-old woman from Sector 23, a case of acute respiratory infection; a 35-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran, a case of severe respiratory distress; and a 59-year-old woman from Sector 49, a case of hypertension and acute respiratory infection, passed away at GMCH 32.

A 78-year-old man from Sector 38, a case of cardiopulmonary arrest; a 39-year-old man from Dadu Majra, also suffering from cardiopulmonary arrest; a 94-year-old man from Sector 18, with type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension; a 66-year-old man from Maloya, a case of bilateral bronchopneumonia syndrome; and a 60-year-old woman from Manimajra, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and coronary artery disease, died at GMSH-16.

The UT has tested 3361 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of samples tested till now being 4,55,814.

Mohali: 10 deaths, 661 test positive

Ten more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Friday, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 740. As many as 661 new cases were also reported, increasing the total number of cases to 59,524 with 10,914 remaining active.

DC Girish Dayalan said a maximum of 220 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 138 from Kharar, 96 from Derabassi, 82 from Dhakoli, 49 from Gharuan, 22 from Kurali, 21 from Lalru, 20 from Boothgarh and 13 from Banur.

The DC further added that those died were in the age group of 34 to 77 years. As many as 1,942 patients were discharged upon recovery, while 47,870 patients have been cured so far.

Bhagat Singh’s nephew dies due to post Covid complications

Bhagat Singh’s nephew Abhay Singh died due to post Covid-19 complications on Friday. He was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu condoled the demise of Abhay Singh Sandhu, who passed away at Fortis Hospital.

In his condolence message, Sidhu recalled the role of Abhay Sandhu as a social activist. He said that Abhay Singh relentlessly worked to spread the ideology of Bhagat Singh world-wide.

Abhay Singh was the son of Kulbir Singh, a younger brother of Bhagat Singh.

No ECHS patients to be referred to Fortis Mohali for 3 months

The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) from Thursday has stopped all referrals of veterans to Fortis Hospital, Mohali for a period of three months. As per the instructions issued by ECHS authorities, orders have been issued to stop referral of patients with effect from May 13 to August 10.

Panchkula: 2 deaths, 307 new cases

A total of 307 people, including two healthcare workers, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday in Panchkula. As many as 418 were added to the district tally owing to the tracing of cases from Thursday’s count.

As per the covid deaths declared in the district bulletin, two persons in their late 30s also succumbed to the disease.

A 36-year-old man from Kalka, who had no comorbidity and a 37-year-old from Pinjore, who had diabetes, succumbed to the infection. The active case tally stood at 2,548 today while the recovery rate stood at 89.5 per cent. As many as 24,249 have also recovered as yet.

A total of 36,402 cases have so far been reported here, of which 27,701 are from Panchkula. The district has recorded 274 fatalities. Meanwhile, 3,09,487 tests have been conducted so far, including 1,890 tested on Thursday.