In a first, woman sportsperson enrolled in Army Military Police

Breaking the male bastion in Army sports nodes and Mission Olympics of the services, for the first time a woman sportsperson has been enrolled as a soldier in the Corps of Military Police (CMP).

Summy, a national and international level sportswoman who excels in 400 metres athletics is the first sportswoman to have been enrolled in the Army.

Summy belongs to Haryana and will join the large number of women soldiers who have already joined the CMP and many of them are already deployed in field units. Summy will train for the next Asian Games and Commonwealth Games with the help of the Army which already has a commendable record of not only producing Olympic level sportspersons but have also selected and honed the talents of many sportspersons under the Mission Olympics flagship programme.

Neeraj Chopra, who won the Olympic Gold Medal, in Javelin in 2021 Olympics was also elected by the Army and enrolled in the Rajputana Rifles where he now holds the rank of Subedar Major.

The Army announced the decision to induct women as soldiers in the CMP in 2019 and the first batch underwent training for a year in 2020 before being sent for active duty to field units of the military police. While there are women officers in the Army in various Corps and Regiments but this was the first time when women were inducted in ranks below officers’ rank. With Summy’s enrolment as a sportswoman into the CMP, the doors will now be open for more such women athletes to join the Army and to take advantage of the training facilities that it offers in order to win medals for the country.

BRO gets award for Atal Tunnel in Manali

The Indian Building Congress (IBC) has awarded the ‘Best Infrastructure Project’ award to the BRO for the Atal Tunnel project at Rohtang Pass, near Manali. More than 30 state of the art infrastructures were nominated for the award.

The Director General of BRO, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, received the award at New Delhi on April 28 at the 25th annual convention of the IBC. The Atal Tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul valley and provides a strategic advantage by giving an all weather access to Lahaul valley. This tunnel also goes a long way in providing an alternate route to Ladakh.

The tunnel has also come as a boon for the residents of the Lahaul valley with a spurt in the number of tourists coming to Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. It has been built using the New Austrian Tunelling Method and has been equipped with a semi-transverse ventilation system where large fans separately circulate air throughout the tunnel. An emergency tunnel has also been integrated into the tunnel cross-section beneath the carriageway for evacuation during emergencies.

Special Forces train with Chinook

Coming on the heels of Infantry troops training on Chinook helicopters of the IAF, now Special Forces troops have also held a training exercise to validate plans for operational movement. As part of this exercise light strike vehicles of the Special Forces were airlifted by the Chinook helicopter as an underslung load as well as in-cabin mode.

The Army has lately been practising insertion of airborne troops using helicopters and through parachute drops in order to reduce the reaction time on induction of troops in far flung areas.

NDA course mates as service Chiefs again

For the third time all three Chiefs of the Army, Navy and the IAF are from the same NDA Course. General Manoj Pande, Admiral Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are from the 61st Course of NDA. Earlier, Gen MM Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria were also from the same NDA Course.

The first time that this happened was in 1991 when General SF Rodrigues, Admiral LN Ramdas and Air Chief Marshal Nirmal Suri were the Chiefs of their respective services. They were all from the First Course of the Joint Services Wing (JSW) which was what the NDA was called at its inception.