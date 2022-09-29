In a first, pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby at PGIMER

PGIMER accomplished another milestone after a 32-year-old simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient from Uttarakhand delivered a baby girl here at the institute Wednesday.

Head of Renal Transplant Surgery department Prof Ashish Sharma said: “Less than 150 pancreas transplants have been carried out in India so far and PGI alone has contributed 38 of these. This is the first childbirth happening after a pancreas transplant at our institute and possibly the first in India. While globally pancreas transplant remains fairly common with nearly 35,000 pancreas transplants having been performed in the United States, it has just started in our country.”

Expressing her happiness at the successful delivery in this high-risk case, PGI Obstetrics in-charge Prof Seema Chopra said, “There were different opinions as she was considered to be a high-risk patient given her past history of diabetes, hypertension, and kidney failure. Ultimately, after consultation with the obstetrics team, she decided to proceed ahead. Fortunately, her glucose, blood pressure, and kidney function remained within normal limits throughout the pregnancy. However, in view of the high-risk status, it was decided to perform a ccesarean section at nine months and she delivered a female baby of weight 2.5 kg with uneventful recovery.”

The mother of the newly born baby girl was diagnosed to be suffering from type one diabetes since the age of 13 (in 2005) when she developed loss of consciousness and had been she had been under treatment at PGI since then.

Head of the institute’s Endocrinology department, Prof Sanjay Bhadada, said: “The mother’s diabetes was labile and required more than 70 units of insulin every day along with strict monitoring of blood glucose.”