In a first, Chandigarh Police hold DPC meet to promote personnel

FOR THE first time, Chandigarh Police conducted Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for all the forthcoming vacancies in 2022 for sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors on Tuesday.

While 10 ASIs and 9 HCs have been immediately promoted to SIs and ASIs, 112 ASIs and 128 HCs would be promoted as per availability of vacancy in the year 2022, SSP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said. The DPC was conducted by DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi along with SSP Meena. The promotion orders were issued by DGP Praveer Ranjan. Police officials said that this will ensure that there is no delay in the promotion of these personnel.

Further, the local rank of senior constable has been given to 162 constables of 2009 batch in order to improve their morale and motivation. Recently, 409 constables were given regular promotion to HCs in Chandigarh police. A total of 596 personnel have been given the next rank in the year 2022 itself.