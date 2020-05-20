In a first, Chandigarh buses to see contact less fare collection, driver, conductor to sit in compartments made of plastic sheets

From Wednesday, the buses within the city are likely to start operations. (Express/Representational) From Wednesday, the buses within the city are likely to start operations. (Express/Representational)

Preparing the CTU buses to ply within Chandigarh, if approval for the Tricity operations is not received from Punjab and Haryana, the authorities have introduced contact less fare collection on the bus by keeping a box and partitions on the non-AC buses. The partitions to distance the passengers from the driver are created by using polythene sheets, while a separate enclosure for the bus conductors is also set up.

As of now, a fleet of 50 non-AC buses are being readied for operations within Chandigarh. At a time, only 11 passengers will be allowed to board these buses, which contain 22 seats.

CTU Bus Union General Secretary, Satinder Kumar said that although partitions using thick polythene sheets are being created, aeration will still be an issue. “Drivers and conductors are slightly worried about the fact that polythene may cause suffocation as non-AC buses will ply. But let us see, I guess opening the windows will ease the issue,” Kumar said.

For contact less ticket collection, a box will be kept at the entrance of the bus, where people will need to submit Rs 20 and take their tickets without touching any thing. “All the passengers will be requested to keep change money of Rs 20 in the box and take their ticket without coming in contact with the conductor. They will not be allowed to touch any currency note in the box. This way, neither our conductor will come in contact with passenger nor the passenger with the conductor,” added Surinder Kumar.

These buses will be sanitised after every trip and screening of passengers will also be done. The UT administration has fixed a flat rate of Rs 20 per ticket for all routes for the time being.

Tricity commute still a concern

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that the Tricity bus service will start shortly. A communication to Punjab and Haryana government has been sent seeking no objection to allowing Chandigarh’s public transport to ply within the Tricity. About inter-state bus service, the adviser said that necessary consent has been sought from the receiving states so that inter-state bus services can be resumed soon.

Those who dependent on public transport to come to their work places in Chandigarh from Panchkula or Mohali are unable to attend their office because of the public transport restrictions at borders. The companies in Chandigarh resumed functioning from their office locations recently.

