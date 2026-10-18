‘In a democracy, political fortunes change… the electorate decides the outcome through the ballot box’

With approximately a year left for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma talks to Saurabh Parashar on various topics, including the performance of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state, the ongoing protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the growing political debate around the narrative of ‘regime change’, in Shimla on Sunday.

With roughly a year left before the next Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, how do you assess the incumbent Congress government’s performance and the party’s position in the state?

I have not been following state politics as closely as I would have liked to. I hope the state government has done good work and that the people will recognise its efforts. However, what is critical is the fulfilment of the promises we made to voters in 2022. It is only natural for people to expect the government to honour those commitments.

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As a Himachali, I am aware of the challenges the state has faced, particularly the financial crisis and the constraints on its resources. These are serious issues that any government has to contend with.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rose through the ranks. He began as a youth leader and built his political career over the years. However, student politics and state-level electoral politics are different, and the responsibilities of governing are considerably more complex. The government has been making efforts, but the fulfilment of the promises made during the 2022 Assembly elections remains essential.

The opposition is also raising the issue, and it is bound to remain an important part of the political debate as the next election approaches.

How do you view the ongoing protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the time when the issue has reached the Supreme Court?

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These are organic protests led by youth leaders. In a democracy, it is the responsibility of political parties, particularly the opposition, to raise issues that they believe concern the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional institution whose credibility and independence are fundamental to the functioning of our democracy. Any controversy surrounding its functioning needs to be addressed seriously and transparently. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should go. His two colleagues have raised repeated objections, and, in my view, these developments have dented the institution’s traditionally held reputation for impartiality. Such concerns cannot simply be brushed aside.

The Election Commission must command the confidence of all political parties and the electorate. When questions are raised about its functioning, the institution must respond in a manner that reinforces public trust. Ensuring the credibility of the electoral process is in the larger interest of Indian democracy. Most importantly, we should trust our judiciary, the Supreme Court.

Do you think these protests could lead to what some political observers are describing as ‘regime change’? Could the opposition benefit from the controversy, while the BJP and its allies face political consequences?

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I would like to clarify one point: regime change and a change of government are two different things. ‘Regime change’ is generally associated with situations in which political systems or governing structures are transformed, including through military intervention or the displacement of authoritarian rulers. It is not an appropriate description of the normal democratic process in India.

India is a robust democracy. Governments change through the ballot box and through elections, in accordance with the Constitution and the will of the people. A change in the party or coalition in power does not necessarily mean that the regime itself has changed.

Therefore, I do not agree with the term ‘regime change’ to describe an ordinary electoral process in India. If voters have decided to replace an incumbent government, that is a change of government brought about through democratic means. The distinction is necessary because the language we use reflects the nature of our political system.

Will issues such as the NIT paper leak, the SIR exercise, and the controversy surrounding CEC Gyanesh Kumar benefit the Congress and other opposition parties in the coming elections?

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Electoral outcomes depend on several factors, including the issues concerning voters, the governments’ performance, and the choices people ultimately make. However, these can have political consequences and may affect the public perception of the ruling BJP and its allies.

Concerns relating to examinations, electoral processes and the functioning of constitutional institutions can become important subjects of public debate. Their impact will depend on how these issues develop, how they are addressed and how voters assess them. They may influence the political environment ahead of the next parliamentary elections and the forthcoming Assembly elections in various states.

In a democracy, political fortunes can change. When a party loses public support, its political opponents may gain from that shift. Ultimately, however, it is the electorate that decides the outcome through the ballot box.

I would like to make it clear that I am not an astrologer and I cannot predict what will happen in the future.