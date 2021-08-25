In a bid to become model city UT: 39 govt buildings made disabled friendly

Working towards making Chandigarh a model city in India for the disabled persons, the officials of the UT Administration met the Secretary of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said that the administration aims is to make Chandigarh a model city for the disabled. He further stated that the UT Chandigarh is a front runner in the Accessible India campaign.

Secretary at Social Welfare department Nitika Pawar told The Indian Express that under the Accessible Indian Campaign in 2015-16, at least 44 government buildings were identified to be made disabled-friendly. Of those 44, there are 39 buildings that have been successfully made disabled-friendly.

These buildings include ramps, lifts and other facilities that make it accessible for the blind.

Meanwhile, the buildings in Sector 17, Capitol Complex and other heritage sites, which require the approval of the heritage committee for any addition, are yet to be made disabled-friendly.

“Under the campaign, there was another objective of making government departments websites disabled-friendly, such as inclusion of voice notes that blind persons may hear. Thus, there were 31 such departmental websites that were selected, out of which compliance has been ensured on 28 of them,” she said.

The campaign has also introduced a unique disability identity card for all people with special needs. These cards are similar to the Aadhar card and the ministry has issued around 5,500 such cards, while 2,500 more have been recommended.

According to the 2011 census, there are 14,700 disabled people in Chandigarh.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had also come up with a process through which NGOs that wished to work for the cause of the disabled persons could apply with the government. It had issued an advertisement for the initiative of making wheelchairs available for the needful, however, no NGO had come forward.

Pawar said that in the target given under the campaign, Chandigarh is way ahead

of others.