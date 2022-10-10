In 8 yrs, number of medical colleges, MBBS seats doubled in Haryana: govt

The Haryana government Sunday said that the number of medical colleges in the state has increased by two-fold in the past eight years while MBBS seats have more than doubled from 700 to 1,735.

“This has become possible because of the regulatory reforms brought in by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar since 2014. Haryana has witnessed a new era of growth in the health sector during this period,” a government statement said.

As per the statement, radical changes in the health services sector “not only helped the state government successfully combat the Covid-19 pandemic, but also played a pivotal role in realizing his vision of ‘Swasth Haryana’.”

The CM now aims to increase the number of graduate seats in medical colleges to 3,035 by the year 2025, the statement said, adding concrete steps are being made for setting up a medical college in every district.

To further strengthen the health sector, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences is being established at Kutel in Karnal, which will have a 750-bed super speciality hospital and research department. Similarly, nine medical colleges are being set up at Bhiwani, Jind, Faridabad, Narnaul, Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, and Gurugram. The CM had earlier announced the opening of six nursing colleges in Faridabad, Rewari, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula, at a cost of Rs 194 crore. Besides this, procurement of land for the construction of a nursing college building at Safidon (Jind) has been completed.

The government said the annual income slab of BPL families has been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh and now “22 lakh families will get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme”.