In 8 months, 173 people lose life in road accidents in Mohali district

With the death of six persons in road accidents in the last two days in the district, the killer roads are back in the spotlight.

In the last eight months, as many as 173 people have lost their lives. The number is slightly less than last year when a total of 176 people were killed between January 1, 2018, and August 31, 2018.

January, February and June this year recorded the maximum number of casualties — 27 each. In the last eight months, as many as 231 people were injured.

Overspeeding and not wearing helmets is among the major cause of the accidental deaths. If the officers of the traffic wing of the district police are to be believed, around 70 persons were killed because they were not wearing helmets.

“The maximum victims were two-wheeler riders. Airport road, Lalru, Derabassi and Phase 1 police station area are the most vulnerable spots where maximum accidents occurred,” the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan has directed the authorities concerned in Derabassi and Zirakpur to chalk out a plan to minimise the road accident fatalities and also make sure that all the traffic lights remain functional.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said that he is monitoring the situation and trying to improve it.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the district police was already working on the plan to curb the fatalities. He added that they identified the areas where maximum road accidents had happened and were in touch with the civic bodies concerned to install traffic lights or build roundabouts.

The district has a maximum number of black spots in the state with 92 places which are accident-prone. The black site is declared where five or more accidental deaths are reported in an year.

Retired PUDA executive engineer N S Kalsi said that the main cause for the accidental deaths was faulty road designs. He added that the administration must work on it.