In 7 months, AAP govt got ‘220 influential people’ arrested, says Aman Arora

HOURS after Punjab Vigilance arrested BJP leader and former minister Sunder Sham Arora, Cabinet minister Aman Arora said that cracking down on “corrupt leaders is one of the biggest achievements of Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. “

He said in the past seven months, the state government had arrested “over 220 influential people, senior politicians and bureaucrats who had looted the Punjab and were being patronized by the successive governments,” he said. Replying to a media query over ongoing inquiries against opposition leaders, Arora said that unlike previous governments, AAP is not doing vendetta politics and actions will only be initiated against them after investigation team found them guilty in the probe.

Presenting the report card of seven months performance of AAP government, Arora said that the government in state has ushered a new era of politics by eliminating the corruption and mafia culture patronised by previous government in the past seven decades. The AAP government completed seven months on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here at party’s headquarters, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Arora slammed previous Congress, SAD and BJP governments for pushing Punjab into colossal debt and said that “most of their leaders were indulged in malpractices and they filled their own coffers, but on the contrast, AAP government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption to bring back lost glory of the state.”

Listing the achievements of the AAP government, Arora said that the government took historic decisions in seven months which the previous governments had failed to take in the over past 70 years of their regime.

He said that the AAP is generating employment as promised during poll campaigns. The government has regularised services of 9000 teachers and a process initiated to regularise the services of remaining 28000 contractual employees. The government has also started the process for 26,000 posts lying vacant in various government departments in boards along with filling the 2500 posts of various cadres filled in the police department. He said that an anti-corruption helpline has been launched to combat the corruption in Punjab. Taking a dig at the SAD, Arora said that kabaddi tournaments were also held in the Badals regime, but they spent money on actresses.