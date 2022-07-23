In 6 months, Haryana cops assist victims of cyber fraud get back Rs 7 cr in their accounts

July 23, 2022 12:44:47 am
The Haryana Police has claimed that it successfully assisted the victims of cyber fraud to get Rs 7 crore amount back into their bank accounts in six months from January to June this year. The police acted after receiving complaints on the cyber crime helpline (1930).
The information was shared at a meeting of police officers which was chaired by state Home Minister Anil Vij. Additional Director General of Police (cyber crime) O P Singh was also present in the meeting.
Vij urged the people to immediately call at 1930 helpline number, if anyone gets duped through cyber crime. He said that using this helpline number, people should immediately provide information regarding the fraud so that cyber crime can be cracked down.
He said that a cyber desk is being set up in each police station and a cyber police station is being set up in each district and range headquarters. At present, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed at 309 cyber desks and 29 police stations to deal with cyber criminals. These units are receiving complaints directly or through cyber crime helpline number 1930. He said that the police have registered 366 cases of cyber crime in 2019, 676 cases in 2020, 670 in 2021 and 1010 cases in the first six months of 2022.
Subscriber Only Stories
Work in progress on comprehensive cyber security awareness programme
The Home Minister said that the police cyber cell is working on a comprehensive cyber security awareness programme called ‘Cyber Safe India’ with the objective of making people aware of cyber security and creating awareness among students about employment opportunities in cyber security as well.
This programme will also offer internships in cyber security at cyber police stations and cyber forensic labs in the state. It will also give certificates and honorarium to cyber heroes for participating and contributing to cyber security awareness programmes as resource persons. Vij said that this programme will be specially focused on head boys and girls of schools across the state.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Arrested accused being brought to city from UP jumps from train in Nashik, dies
Three, including pantry car staffer, held in Pune for rape of 14-year-old girl in Jhelum Express
Bihar terror module: MHA hands over case to NIA
28-year-old charged with murdering wife, attacking 2 others who tried to save her
Bribery case against IAS officer: Co-accused withdraws bail plea from HC, to file before special court
Himachal Assembly polls: BJP’s Indu Verma switches over to Congress, may contest polls from Theog
Probe after businessman shot in Surat
Vadodara Municipal Corporation admits to water contamination, to identify problematic spots
Reeling under power cut, javelin thrower Rohit’s village glued to mobile phone to catch his exploits
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation starts conditional assessment of 200 kms of its drainage pipelines
The Gray Man: A by-the-numbers, been there-done that film
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains meets teacher unions