In 6 months, Haryana cops assist victims of cyber fraud get back Rs 7 cr in their accounts

The Haryana Police has claimed that it successfully assisted the victims of cyber fraud to get Rs 7 crore amount back into their bank accounts in six months from January to June this year. The police acted after receiving complaints on the cyber crime helpline (1930).

The information was shared at a meeting of police officers which was chaired by state Home Minister Anil Vij. Additional Director General of Police (cyber crime) O P Singh was also present in the meeting.

Vij urged the people to immediately call at 1930 helpline number, if anyone gets duped through cyber crime. He said that using this helpline number, people should immediately provide information regarding the fraud so that cyber crime can be cracked down.

He said that a cyber desk is being set up in each police station and a cyber police station is being set up in each district and range headquarters. At present, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed at 309 cyber desks and 29 police stations to deal with cyber criminals. These units are receiving complaints directly or through cyber crime helpline number 1930. He said that the police have registered 366 cases of cyber crime in 2019, 676 cases in 2020, 670 in 2021 and 1010 cases in the first six months of 2022.

Work in progress on comprehensive cyber security awareness programme

The Home Minister said that the police cyber cell is working on a comprehensive cyber security awareness programme called ‘Cyber Safe India’ with the objective of making people aware of cyber security and creating awareness among students about employment opportunities in cyber security as well.

This programme will also offer internships in cyber security at cyber police stations and cyber forensic labs in the state. It will also give certificates and honorarium to cyber heroes for participating and contributing to cyber security awareness programmes as resource persons. Vij said that this programme will be specially focused on head boys and girls of schools across the state.