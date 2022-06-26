In 5 yrs, 18 CCTV cams at UT Police HQ had no glitches

CONTRARY TO the 157 CCTV cameras installed across police stations and posts which developed 13,699 faults in the last five years, the 18 cameras installed at the office of Director General of Police (DGP) (UT), Praveer Ranjan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, and other parts of the police headquarters in Sector 9 have not reported a single fault in the last five years, a reply to the RTI filed by The Indian Express revealed.

At least eight CCTV cameras are installed in the office of Ranjan and nine in the office of Chahal. The reply to the RTI filed by The Indian Express revealed that no CCTV cameras have been installed in the office of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (UT), Deepak Purohit, and SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Choudhary.

Sources said that CCTV cameras in the police headquarters, are installed in the visitor rooms of IPS officers, gallery, and the entry and exit points of the headquarters.

Besides police stations and posts, four CCTV cameras were installed at Economics Offenses Wing (EOW), two at Crime Branch, Sector 11. The reply revealed that though no independent camera was installed in the Operations Cell, Sector 26, which keeps a tab on anti-terrorist activities, the concerned officer replied that certain cameras installed at the Sector 26 police station cover the Operations Cell. Similarly, the recently constituted District Crime Investigation Cell (DCIC) in Sector 24 also lacks independent CCTV cameras. The reply revealed that five cameras installed at Sector 24 police post covers the premises of DCIC, which is on the first floor of the police post building.

A total of 6,379 complaints were received from the police stations where 103 CCTV cameras out of 157 were installed. As many as 7,320 complaints about various faults were received from 11 police posts where 54 CCTV cameras were installed.

These cameras are usually installed in the room of every Station House Officer (SHO), incharge of police post, at the entry point of the police station/police post, in the gallery covering many rooms, including the room of the Moharrir Head Constable (MHC), who maintains the records of police station and storeroom (malkhana), the front portion of the police lockup inside the police station/post etc.

The complaints about the faulty CCTV cameras were received at the communication wing of the Chandigarh Police between January 2017 and May 2022. The wing has been maintaining the CCTV cameras installed at the police stations and police posts since 2014.