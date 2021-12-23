‘In 3 yrs, 11 farmers ended their lives in 3 Haryana districts’

INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala who represents Ellenabad constituency raised multiple issues pertaining to farmers on the concluding day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s winter session Wednesday. Be it farmer suicides, cases registered against farmers for stubble burning, the government tabled its replies to Abhay’s queries.

In the last three years, 11 farmers committed suicide in Haryana’s three districts. The information was given by Home Minister Anil Vij.

Abhay had sought a reply from the government “on the year-wise and district-wise number of farmers and labourers related to agriculture who have committed suicide in the state during the year 2018 to date”.

Replying to Abhay’s query, Vij tabled the statement on the floor of the House and mentioned that there were 11 cases of farmer suicides in districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Jind. “In Sonipat, one farmer committed suicide in 2018 and four in 2021; in Jhajjar one farmer committed suicide in 2018 and two each in 2020 and 2021; and in Jind one farmer committed suicide in 2021,” Vij said in his reply.

The home minister added, “No farmer/ labourer has committed suicide during the years 2018 till date in other districts.”

Abhay sought details form the government on “year-wise and district-wise number of cases registered against the farmers for stubble burning and the fine imposed along with the number of famrers who were arrested in these cases during the last three years”. Replying to Abhay’s query, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal said, “Police complaints/ cases were registered against 2,943 farmers for burning of stubble from 2019 to 2021.”

The minister’s reply also showed a significant decline in the number of police complaints/ cases registered against farmers over the years. “In 2018, a total of 1,975 cases were registered, 397 farmers were arrested and a fine of Rs 36.32 lakh was imposed while 868 cases were registered in 2020 in which 339 farmers were arrested and a fine of Rs 1.02 crore was imposed; and in 2021, 100 cases were registered in which a fine of Rs 82.62 lakh was imposed and no arrest was made.”

A maximum of 724 police complaints/ cases were registered in Fatehabad district, followed by 664 cases in Karnal district.

Air pollution

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed the House that “Supreme Court and the Central Government are continuously monitoring the entire NCR region in the matter of air quality around the refinery in Panipat district. Survey has already been done in this matter, if the MLAs of the area will ask, then on behalf of the State Government, they will request the Central Government to conduct the survey again in the matter of air quality”. Dushyant said this in response to a question raised during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha regarding the pollution caused by IOCL Refinery Plant at Panipat.