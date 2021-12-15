In 3 decades, militants killed 1,724 in J&K, 89 of them are Kashmiri Pandits: RTI reply

MILITANTS KILLED as many as 1,724 people in Jammu and Kashmir in which 89 were Kashmiri Pandits during the past over three decades, an information accessed by an RTI activist has revealed.

In response to a query raised by RTI activist PP Kapoor from Haryana’s Samalkha (Panipat), a DSP of the district police headquarters in Srinagar informed that as many as “89 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in attacks since inception of militancy in 1990”.

According to the information, “Apart from the 89 Kashmiri Pandits, 1,635 people of other faiths were also killed during the same period.”

Mohd Farooq Malik, a Public Information Officer of J&K Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation informed that the Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the state in 1990 due to turmoil in the valley. In response to a query related to facilities, including financial help being provided by the Centre and state government to migrant Kashmiri Pandits, it was informed that an amount of Rs 3,250 is being paid as assistance per month to every registered Kashmiri migrant besides ration comprising 9kg rice, 2kg atta and 1kg sugar.

When asked about the similar help to migrants of other faiths, J&K Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation clarified, “Neither the funds are being provided on community basis nor the expenditure is made on community basis” adding “there is uniform expenditure on admissible components”.

The organisation further said it only deals with those migrants who are registered with it.

Kapoor, who examined the information received under RTI, said that Kashmiri Pandits comprise nearly 5% of those killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Kapoor claimed the authorities have not provided the information related to the number of Kashmiri Pandits rehabilitated so far. He also blamed the BJP for not making enough for Kashmiri Pandits and blaming the saffron party for just indulging in vote politics in their name. Kapoor added that as many as 1.54 lakh people, including Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs had left the Valley since the inception of militancy there.

Of these, according to the official record, 53,958 Hindus, 11,212 Muslims, 5,013 Sikhs were availing help from the government as per the relief policy while 81,448 Hindus, 949 Muslims and 1,542 Sikhs were not availing the relief, as per the RTI reply.

The Centre in March this year had told Parliament that nearly 3,800 Kashmiri migrants have returned to Kashmir since the 1990s and 520 have returned since the abrogation of Article 370 to take up jobs under the Prime Minister’s package.

The government had also stated then that it is expecting that 2,000 more migrants will return this year adding special jobs for the Kashmiri migrant youth under the PM package has been an important component for the rehabilitation of kashmiri migrants. However, recently, a parliamentary standing committee has expressed dissatisfaction at the pace of construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, noting that only 15% of the work has been completed till date.