In 29-year-old kidnapping case, CBI says still tracing documents

A week after the Punjab Police sought documents pertaining to the investigation of the 29-year-old kidnapping case of Balwant Singh Multani, the CBI on Monday filed an application at the CBI court saying that the records are still being traced.

The CBI filed the application in the court of JMIC Ravish Kaushik, stating that efforts regarding tracing of documents were still going on. The CBI mentioned that due to Covid-19, there is shortage of staff at their office, and the staff is thus left with only one-third of its strength.

However, they are still tracing the documents pertaining to the case. The court, after going by the application, deferred the matter for hearing on June 23.

The Punjab Police earlier last week had moved an application mentioning about a status report filed in 2016 at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, pertaining to the investigation of the case.

The Punjab Police in its application mentioned that in the year 2016, the CBI while probing the matter had submitted the status report relating to the case following a miscellaneous application. However, since the FIR was quashed by the apex court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to return the status report to CBI back again.

The Punjab Police also mentioned that the status report also had documents related to the preliminary investigation the case by CBI.

A case was registered against the former DGP and six other policemen on May 6, 2020, in connection with the disappearance of Multani, who was a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

The son of a then serving IAS officer D S Multani, Balwant continues to be missing, and his family suspects he was eliminated.

