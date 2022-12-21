In 2023, Haryana to push millets as daily food

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal Tuesday said the state government will push more and more farmers to cultivate millets and launch campaign to make people aware about the nutritional importance of millets. He said the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet. “There are immense possibilities in livelihood from bajra/ sorghum cultivation. It helps reduce the effects of climate change through less carbon waste than wheat and rice.

The state agriculture department will organise workshops, seminars, fairs and training camps, so that these crops can be included in the food habits of common people through public distribution scheme, mid day meal and other welfare schemes,” Dalal said. Dr Khadar Vali, known as Millet Man of India, said it is important to make people aware about the nutritional importance of millets.

He said that Kodra, Kangni, Kutki, Swank, Hari Kangni, Jowar, Bajra, Ragi and Cheena etc. should be included in daily food habits.