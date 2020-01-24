In 2015 graft case, Chandigarh court issues bailable warrants against complainant

The bailable warrants have been issued by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, CBI special Court. (Representational Image) The bailable warrants have been issued by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, CBI special Court. (Representational Image)

Observing that “the witness is deliberately avoiding her appearance”, the special CBI Court of Chandigarh have issued bailable warrants against the complainant, Guneet Kaur, in connection with 2015 graft case, involving former DSP EOW RC Meena and two businessmen.

The bailable warrants have been issued by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, CBI special Court. The court has held that the Guneet Kaur’s bailable warrant in the sum of Rs 5000 with one surety in the like amount be issued for January 28.

Guneet Kaur has appeared in the court twice to record her examination in chief which is to be continued further. However she did not appear Thursday. Kaur Thursday sent an application for exemption from personal appearance through her counsel. However the application was declined by the court, holding that “the witness is deliberately avoiding her appearance”. The court thus issued bailable warrants against Kaur for January 28.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, another Prosecution Witness, Manish Goyal, owner of Swagat Restaurant of Sector 26, Chandigarh, testified in the court. Goyal stated about the CCTV footage taken from his restaurant in the shape of DVR by the CBI team in 2015. The further examination in chief of Goyal was deferred today, as the DVR has not been received from CFSL.

The three accused RC Meena former DSP, Sanjay Dahuja and Aman Grover are facing charges under section 7, 13(1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and section 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the special CBI Court.

Guneet Kaur, daughter of GS Chawla, gave a complaint to the CBI that the EOW officials have been demanding Rs 40 lakh for settling out the case and for not arresting her father. The CBI had then laid a trap in August 2015 and arrested former DSP EOW RC Meena along with SI Surinder Kumar Bhardwaj from the EOW office at Sector 17. The CBI had also arrested two businessmen Aman Grover, owner of KLG Hotel and Sanjay Dahuja, owner of Berkeley Automobiles, for allegedly accepting the bribe for DSP Meena and SI Surinder Kumar Bhardwaj (died now).

