In 20 days, three cops severely injured in road accidents while on duty

THREE UT police personnel, who were critically wounded while performing their duties, have been admitted to the PGIMER and undergoing multiple surgeries. While two of them, Deepak and Harsh Kumar, were knocked down by speedy vehicles while performing traffic duties, a woman constable, Papita, on cash protection duty, was almost crushed between two vehicles carrying cash that belonged to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Both her legs were severely injured. While Papita with met the tragic road accident on September 6, constable Deepak was injured near the Police Beat Box in Sector 36 on September 23. Head Constable Harsh Kumar, a member of the UT Police Cycle Squad, was injured on the cycle track near Sector 45 on September 24.

Constable Papita has undergone at least seven surgeries, since, and more are underway. She says, “My left leg was completely motionless. But now there is sensation in my left leg. Though both my legs were severely wounded, the left leg received maximum injuries. I am grateful to my senior officers and the police department, for bearing the expenses of my treatment.” After an hour long rescue operation, uncertainty still loomed over her fate, as she was pulled out from the remains of the front body of the truck. She continues to be admitted at PGI.

Constable Deepak, who was posted near Sector 36 Beat Box was knocked down by a speedy car. He received critical head injuries. He, too, was rushed to PGI and underwent a head surgery. “Doctors have successfully removed a big blood clot from the head but Deepak is still under observation. His behavior is unusual. Sometimes he starts shouting about his naka duties. Doctors told us that he will be absolutely fine within a couple of days,” said a close relative of Deepak. He has been admitted in the Neuro-surgical ward.

“Harsh is said to be stable but doctors told us that it will at least take a year for Harsh to fully recover from his jaw and bone injuries. Immediately after the incident, Harsh was rushed to GMCH-32. Today, we took him to PGI for his jaw surgery. Harsh’s treatment has cost around Rs 50,000 so far. The police department is cooperating with us. They have given around Rs 15,000 for the treatment. The senior officers are cooperating”, said Deepak Kumar, Harsh’s elder brother.

DSP Jaswinder Singh of Children Traffic Park (CTP), Sector 23, said, “These incidents, especially on the traffic nakas, are an alarming call. We have been advising the police personnel in every briefing to stop the vehicles and adopt all precautions.”