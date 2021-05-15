In 20 days, Hoshiarpur’s new employment app helps place over 150

District authorities revealed that 150 youths have been employed in the last 20 days through the app, which has been downloaded 5,000 times with 1,500 applications being filed for jobs so far.

Let go along with dozens of others by her previous firm in Chandigarh after Covid-19 hit, Shehnaz Mattu tried everything to find a new job, but with little success. She got placed as an Axis Bank executive recently, thanks to the employment App launched in Hoshiarpur by the district administration. The entire process took no more than a few days, said Mattu, an MCA degree holder.

Sisters Natasha and Neha Sharma joined their new jobs as staff nurses at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital within just three days of applying for the posts. In their case too it was the App that did the trick. Their applications went out on May 3, and they reported for duty on May 7.

“We feel so fortunate that during Covid several lost their jobs, but we got it while sitting at home and that too in three days,” said Neha, adding both had been looking for jobs since last year and now will get a salary of around Rs 13,000 each.

Mattu, who hails from Dwida Rihana village, spoke in sync about getting a job during Covid times.

“When one of my friends told me about an App launched by the district administration, I downloaded it and applied immediately because I wanted to employ myself as soon as possible. I want to support myself and my family in this difficult time and to my surprise I got a job in just a couple of days after completing all formalities online and attending my interview physically, which was the only physical process in the entire process in this time of pandemic,” she said, adding the her salary will be Rs 20,000 per month.

Gurdeep Singh (20), who hails from another Hoshiarpur village, has been employed as a ward attendant in the Civil Hospital through this app. Some of his friends too have got the same job and they will be earning nearly Rs 10,000 a month now, he said.



“I was working in a showroom after doing my ITI. But I lost that job few months back. I applied and got a job in no time and now I am working in Civil hospital,” he said.

District authorities revealed that 150 youths have been employed in the last 20 days through the app, which has been downloaded 5,000 times with 1,500 applications being filed for jobs so far.

The App, first of its kind in the state, was launched by the Hoshiarpur district administration and District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), which developed this App to ease employment process during Covid.

Launched last month on April 23, this ‘Rozgar Mobile App’ aims to make the selections process safe during the pandemic.

“In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic when people primarily in the private sector are fearing for their jobs and unemployed youth are looking for the jobs, we thought of reaching out to the youth in the remotest corners to help them land up a job. And information technology has made this possible yet again,” said Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, Apneet Riyait, adding that the employment service is being made available to the youth at their fingertips now through this digital platform which is the need of hours because of Covid pandemic where large gatherings for employment can prove disastrous.

The DC said that the App will boost Mission Ghar Ghar Rozgar in Punjab.

“The mobile App is named ‘DBEE ONLINE’ on Google Play Store for free download, and is providing every service from registration, application to other selection process to the aspirants online. The App has registered all the companies in the district and the employment requirement in these companies. Job seekers can see these job availabilities online and can apply for the same,” said Aditaya Rana, Career Counsellor in DBEE and one of the developers of this App. “In just 20 days, it has already changed the employment process. Even ward boys and nurses for Covid centre are being hired using this App,” said Rana.

Even the person who wants self-employment can register on the app and subsidised loans under the government schemes will be provided to them after all online processes.

“This App will include even the adds related to any jobs given in any newspaper as every aspirant does not have the accessibility of all newspapers,” said District Placement Officer Mangesh Sood, another team member part of the App.

District Employment Officer Gurmail Singh said that they will regularly update the App and also facilitate the candidates at every step.