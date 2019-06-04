Haryana: In 2 months, 19 convicted of raping minor girls

As many as 19 people have been convicted of raping girls below 18 years in different cases in Haryana in last two months. The cases were registered over past two years, a police spokesperson said Monday, adding that the accused have been brought to justice through effective and concerted presentation of evidences before the concerned courts.

The spokesperson said that the police was moving ahead to ensure justice to child rape victims by ensuring effective prosecution and securing conviction of offenders booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of the IPC related to sexual abuse of the minors.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadav has expressed hope that the successful conviction of sex offenders will go a long way in curbing the evil of sex abuse in the society.

In one of the cases, a Kurukshetra court on May 2 had sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with fine of Rs10,000 for sexually abusing a five year old girl. On January 31, the victim’s mother had registered a police complaint after girl informed the family about the crime.

In a similar case, a Sonipat court awarded 20 years in jail to a man convicted of raping a four-year-old girl. The court also imposed fine of Rs 25000 on the convict. Two persons have been convicted in similar cases in Faridabad and Panipat district. A Panchkula court on April 12 awarded life term to two brothers for raping a minor girl.

Kurukshetra district court on May 4 sentenced three persons, including a woman, to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 each after holding them guilty under POCSO Act. According to the police, the woman called the minor girl residing in Bal Ashram, Ladwa to her house and pushed her into prostitution.

A Sonipat court on May 4 convicted a man of raping his minor step-daughter and sentenced him to 10 years in jail. A court in Faridabad convicted a man of sodomising a minor and sentenced 10 years imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed. The incident took place in March last year.